7 dead as 970 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now at 12.2%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 237,851 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,388,858.

At the same time, 612 patients have recovered from Covid-19; 502 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 110 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 224,882; 182,233 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, and 42,649 are from various health facilities

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on August 31, 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,746.

1,874 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,379 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 143 patients are in ICU, 98 of whom are on ventilatory support and 39 on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.