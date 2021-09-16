RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 Stunning photos of actress Jackie Matubia as she turns 31

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Jackie Matubia aka Nana unleashes gorgeous photos as she turn 31

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia

Actress Jackie Matubia aka Nana is turning 31 years old and she has decided to bless our timelines with her beauty.

Recommended articles

The Zora actress jot down a beautiful note to self, celebrating all the milestones and struggles she has been through in life.

The former Tahidi high actress noted that she is very ready for the new chapter in her life upon turning a year older.

“Ooh hail the Virgo Queen…She got the eyes of a tiger, she went through the jungle and came out stronger than ever… Am ready for my new chapter of my life and it’s the best… I got genuine Love am loved, values and appreciated!!! Happy 30+1 to me 🤗🤗” shared Jackie Matubia.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV Swahili News Anchor Rashid Abdalla, who also happens to be Matubia’s boss on Zora wished her a happy Birthday with a message that reads;

#sisemikitu Leo amezaliwa mtu mpenda watu, mtu mpenda juhudi zake. @jmatubia endelea kupambania malengo yako, zidi kuchakarikia ndoto zako. Mola akujalie saada na suudi zake. Happy birthday Nana”.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

More Wishes

femi_one “Happy Birthday Gorgeuous ❤️”

kalekyemumo “Gorgeous 😍😍😍 absolutely stunning. Happy Happy Birthday missy. Gods favor upon you”

nanciemwai “Happy Birthday gorgeous 🔥🔥”

hassansarah “Babesss😍😍😍 Hapy birthday bestieeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️”

jackyvikeHappy Birthday Namesake!!!”

kate_actress “Happy birthday mama zari 😍”

yasmeen_saiediHappiest birthday ❤️”

dorea_chege “Happy birthday hunny😍”

Stunning photos of Actress Jackie Matubia as she turns 34

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Wizkid features in October issue of GQ magazine

Wizkid, Beyonce win 2021 MTV VMA for 'Brown Skin Girl'