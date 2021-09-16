7 Stunning photos of actress Jackie Matubia as she turns 31

The Zora actress jot down a beautiful note to self, celebrating all the milestones and struggles she has been through in life.

The former Tahidi high actress noted that she is very ready for the new chapter in her life upon turning a year older.

“Ooh hail the Virgo Queen…She got the eyes of a tiger, she went through the jungle and came out stronger than ever… Am ready for my new chapter of my life and it’s the best… I got genuine Love am loved, values and appreciated!!! Happy 30+1 to me 🤗🤗” shared Jackie Matubia.

Citizen TV Swahili News Anchor Rashid Abdalla, who also happens to be Matubia’s boss on Zora wished her a happy Birthday with a message that reads;

“#sisemikitu Leo amezaliwa mtu mpenda watu, mtu mpenda juhudi zake. @jmatubia endelea kupambania malengo yako, zidi kuchakarikia ndoto zako. Mola akujalie saada na suudi zake. Happy birthday Nana”.

More Wishes

femi_one “Happy Birthday Gorgeuous ❤️”

kalekyemumo “Gorgeous 😍😍😍 absolutely stunning. Happy Happy Birthday missy. Gods favor upon you”

nanciemwai “Happy Birthday gorgeous 🔥🔥”

hassansarah “Babesss😍😍😍 Hapy birthday bestieeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️”

jackyvike “Happy Birthday Namesake!!!”

kate_actress “Happy birthday mama zari 😍”

Stunning photos of Actress Jackie Matubia as she turns 34

