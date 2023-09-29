The sports category has moved to a new website.


Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor have set the internet ablaze with a kiss that has left social media buzzing.

The Ghanaian dancehall star and the former TV3 presenter met at Medikal's Planning And Plotting album listening party. At the event held in Accra, the two controversial socialites decided to greet each other with a kiss.

During the arrival of Shatta Wale at the album listening party, he walked closer to Abena Korkor as he exchanged pleasantries with others on the table and they both decided to share a kiss to everyone's surprise.

The public act at the star-studded has sparked mixed reactions online as some netizens believe a Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor combination is one that will break the box office should it ever be a movie.

Abena Korkor has made several headlines in the past with her infamous list of men she has reportedly slept with. At the back of this, some fans believe Shatta Wale might now make it to the next list.

"His name is now registered on the list," an Instagrammer wrote. "Pls someone should protect shata for meooo… I don’t want any false accusations. Abeg😂😂😂😂. Fella’s facial expression tho," another added.

Commenting on the video, another social media user said "when these troubles are combined together, it can shut down the country for months".

The star-studded album listening party happened at the Marina Mall and it was graced by Samini, Lasmid, Afia Schwarzenegger, Fella Makafui, Salma Mumin, and Quamina MP, among others.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
