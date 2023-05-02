The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan social media activist Mildred Atieno Owiso is facing lawsuit after allegedly spreading false information about the cause of death of socialite Brenda Akinyi who passed away in Malaysia in April 25

From left: socialite Brenda Akinyi & activist Mildred Owiso
From left: socialite Brenda Akinyi & activist Mildred Owiso

Kenyan social media activist Mildred Atieno Owiso is facing legal action after allegedly spreading false information about the cause of death of socialite Brenda Akinyi Ochola, who passed away in Malaysia on April 25, 2023.

Recommended articles

On April 27, Owiso posted on her Facebook account that socialite Brenda died due to drug overdose.

"Kenyan Instagram influencer Brendalicious is dead. She was allegedly transporting cocaine in her tummy to her Nigerian boyfriend who is a drug smuggler, the bag exploded that led her to an overdose at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia," Owiso's Facebook post reads in part.

The late socialite Brenda Akinyi
The late socialite Brenda Akinyi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Governor Nyong'o faces lawsuit over controversial appointments

In response, Brenda's family is demanding that the Nairobi-based activist be arrested for defamation.

According to a letter written by the family’s lawyer, identified as O. Onyango of Shabaan Associates, the family is willing to provide more information and facilitate logistics to escalate the matter, which is causing them tension.

The letter demands immediate action from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), calling for the arrest and prosecution of Ms. Owiso.

“We wish to appeal to your office for immediate action leading to the arrest and prosecution of the said person. Our client has approached us for immediate action from your good office,” the letter reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Brenda Akinyi alleges that a false message was circulated on Mildred Owiso's Facebook page and other groups suggesting that the socialite died while dealing drugs in Malaysia.

The late socialite Brenda Akinyi
The late socialite Brenda Akinyi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

The family's initial statement confirmed that Brenda Akinyi fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the best efforts of doctors, she passed away ten days later. The family refuted claims that she was in a coma and on life support.

The family further explained that Brenda Akinyi suffered from mycoplasma pneumonia septicaemia, which led to hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy and multiple organ failure.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

From left: Akothee, Andrew Kibe, and Millicent Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga