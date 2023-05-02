Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

On April 27, Owiso posted on her Facebook account that socialite Brenda died due to drug overdose.

"Kenyan Instagram influencer Brendalicious is dead. She was allegedly transporting cocaine in her tummy to her Nigerian boyfriend who is a drug smuggler, the bag exploded that led her to an overdose at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia," Owiso's Facebook post reads in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Brenda's family is demanding that the Nairobi-based activist be arrested for defamation.

According to a letter written by the family’s lawyer, identified as O. Onyango of Shabaan Associates, the family is willing to provide more information and facilitate logistics to escalate the matter, which is causing them tension.

The letter demands immediate action from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), calling for the arrest and prosecution of Ms. Owiso.

“We wish to appeal to your office for immediate action leading to the arrest and prosecution of the said person. Our client has approached us for immediate action from your good office,” the letter reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

False message circulated

The family of Brenda Akinyi alleges that a false message was circulated on Mildred Owiso's Facebook page and other groups suggesting that the socialite died while dealing drugs in Malaysia.

Pulse Live Kenya

The family's initial statement confirmed that Brenda Akinyi fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the best efforts of doctors, she passed away ten days later. The family refuted claims that she was in a coma and on life support.