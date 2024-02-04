Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

The actor, who had carved out a name for himself in the acting sphere and had recently become engaged to former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, passed away on February 3, as confirmed by a statement from the family.

The statement respectfully requested privacy for both Ouda's family and his fiancée during this period of mourning.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki inform you of his passing on the night of February 3, 2024. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We appeal to all to give his fiancée Ciru and the Ouda family space to grieve this unfathomable loss. More details will be provided in due course. Once again, we urge everyone to respect the privacy of those involved," read the statement by filmmaker and writer Mkamzee Mwatela on behalf of the Ouda Family and fiance Ciru Muriuki.

The late Charles Ouda and his fiancée Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

Until his death Ouda was heavily involved in film making and also paired up with his fiancee to produce a podcast dubbed 'The Undiscovered Podcast.'

Charles was not just an actor; he was also a talented film director, scriptwriter, and events manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

His outstanding skills and dedication earned him several prestigious awards, including the Best Director at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out and multiple awards at the NYC Indie Film Awards.

The late actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya