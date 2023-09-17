The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Amos Robi

Congratulations Ciru!!

Media personality Ciru Muriuki
Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki has made a significant announcement that has left her fans and followers thrilled.

Recommended articles

She took to her Instagram page to reveal her engagement to actor Charles Ouda, marking a new chapter in her life.

Ciru Muriuki, known for her low-key approach to her personal relationships, surprised her followers with the news of her engagement.

But this announcement isn't the only exciting development in their lives. Besides their engagement, Ciru and Charles have joined forces to create a podcast titled 'The Undiscovered Podcast.'

ADVERTISEMENT

This podcast promises to take listeners on a captivating journey that explores the realms of art, culture, and music while engaging in meaningful conversations about the essence of life itself.

READ: Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Ciru's decision to venture into this new project alongside Charles comes after facing the loss of her job at the BBC due to retrenchment.

On the other hand, Charles Ouda is a familiar face in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in numerous film projects, including 'Makutano Junction,' 'The First Grader,' 'Count It Out,' and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles is not just an actor; he is also a talented film director, scriptwriter, and events manager. His outstanding skills and dedication have earned him several prestigious awards, including the Best Director at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out and multiple awards at the NYC Indie Film Awards.

Actor Charles Ouda
Actor Charles Ouda Actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Recent projects featuring Charles Ouda include 'Salem' and 'Crime & Justice,' further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and accomplished artist.

The announcement of Ciru and Charles's engagement was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from friends and fans:

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are some of the reactions:

kate_actress Ghaiii 😭🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍😍 I am so happy .CONGRATULATIONS babe

gathoni.mutua I’m sooooorrryyyyyyyyy????????? 😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮

tawinyangaya Okay I don't care what anyone says but this is the best proposal announcement ever!!!! And that's on fuel prices.

theafricandirector_Yaaani! I am so clueless! I sat down with y’all and I didn’t catch the drift!!! 😂😂 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Congratulations!

ADVERTISEMENT

shely_sophisticatedrhythm I was so so so happy when you told me 🥹 I’ve been waiting on this news ever since you told me you guys had started dating ❤️ I love you babe . You deserve all the happiness

niniwacera Finally making an honest woman out of you😂 Congratulations you wonderful humans, may you write a beautiful story together for the rest of your lives.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

Victoria Rubadiri's X admirer pens heartfelt poem

Victoria Rubadiri's X admirer pens heartfelt poem

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Fred Obachi Machoka

Fred Obachi Machoka's Biography: 48-year media career, 15-acre ranch & family