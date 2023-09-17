Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

She took to her Instagram page to reveal her engagement to actor Charles Ouda, marking a new chapter in her life.

Ciru Muriuki, known for her low-key approach to her personal relationships, surprised her followers with the news of her engagement.

But this announcement isn't the only exciting development in their lives. Besides their engagement, Ciru and Charles have joined forces to create a podcast titled 'The Undiscovered Podcast.'

ADVERTISEMENT

This podcast promises to take listeners on a captivating journey that explores the realms of art, culture, and music while engaging in meaningful conversations about the essence of life itself.

Ciru's decision to venture into this new project alongside Charles comes after facing the loss of her job at the BBC due to retrenchment.

On the other hand, Charles Ouda is a familiar face in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in numerous film projects, including 'Makutano Junction,' 'The First Grader,' 'Count It Out,' and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles is not just an actor; he is also a talented film director, scriptwriter, and events manager. His outstanding skills and dedication have earned him several prestigious awards, including the Best Director at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out and multiple awards at the NYC Indie Film Awards.

Actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

Recent projects featuring Charles Ouda include 'Salem' and 'Crime & Justice,' further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and accomplished artist.

The announcement of Ciru and Charles's engagement was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from friends and fans:

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are some of the reactions:

kate_actress Ghaiii 😭🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍😍 I am so happy .CONGRATULATIONS babe

tawinyangaya Okay I don't care what anyone says but this is the best proposal announcement ever!!!! And that's on fuel prices.

theafricandirector_Yaaani! I am so clueless! I sat down with y’all and I didn’t catch the drift!!! 😂😂 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Congratulations!

ADVERTISEMENT

shely_sophisticatedrhythm I was so so so happy when you told me 🥹 I’ve been waiting on this news ever since you told me you guys had started dating ❤️ I love you babe . You deserve all the happiness