Renowned actor Martin Githinji aka Daddie Marto and his Wife Christine Koku Lwanga are expecting a second born child into their family.

On Q&A session with their fans, the couple disclosed that the pregnancy is still in the early stages but they are excited about the whole journey.

“Baby number if is loading,” a fan mentioned.

“Yeap! I can’t believe we are back here again already,” replied Marto.

Actor Daddie Marto and Wife Christine Koku Lwanga expecting Baby Number 2

He added that; “Too early to know the sex yet. We just know whoever it will be we are praying for a healthy and strong child.”

Another curious fan also asked, “Your wife is pregnant?"

The former Sue Na Johnie actor replied: “Early stages, most people share such news after the first trimester, we came out coz of the nature of our job and how pregnancy affects her badly. We hope it will be different this time. Despite all, she understands that the job must be done. That is why I really love and respect (my wife) despite everything we go through that puts us on opposite sides. We sometimes agree on a bottom line and we progress.”

On Wednesday, the actor put another photo posing beside his wife, revealing that they were not ready but as they always say; Life is what happens when you are busy planning for it.

“No, we weren't ready. Yes, God's Timing is best. No, it's not easy, Yes, we are capable, Life is what happens when you are busy planning for it,” shared Daddie Marto.

Congratulatory messages

michelle.ntalami “So so beautiful! And congratulations my people!🎊🥰”

nycewanjeri “Beautiful ❤️”

pkariz98 “Weeee ebu haoo twins wakuje speedi speedi 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣”

qu.eenie5406 “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations Mentors....God Bless you🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Be prayerful and let God be your first priority🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗”

debbieoyugiofficial “You got this... God's plan is amazing”

wangarithatcher “Nyinyi ni wale wasee... You got this and God's got you.🤗🤗🤗🤗”

peterwanja24 ‘And yes it's a blessing...😘😘😘😘”

