Actress Nyce ‘Shiro’ Wanjeri ventures into Music, set to drop first Gospel song with Boyfriend

Award-winning Actress cum Comedian Nyce Wanjeri popularly known as Shiro has ventured into music and she will be releasing her first gospel song dubbed #Nakuhitaji.
In an Exclusive interview with Pulse Live, the former Auntie Boss Actress, said she has featured her boyfriend Leting in her first thanksgiving single.
“I will be releasing my first song, original composition. Nyce Wanjeri featuring Leting aka Kiptoo. I will be featuring him, it’s a thanksgiving song, for category people will put it in gospel but most mostly it’s a song that I want to thank God with, I want to tell God that through this journey its only Him.
It’s not by my powers not by any one’s power, but through Him and every single day no matter where I’m nitaendelea kumhitaji. The song is called #Nakuhitaji and its coming out soon, we will share the dates” Nyce told Pulse Live.
Kijana Mtanashati
During the interview, Ms Wanjeri was able to introduce Us officially to her boyfriend, showering him with lots of praises for being an amazing person in her Life.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, Kijana mtanashati, Kijana the best of all, the best that God created for Me, introducing Leting Kenya” Nyce noted.
Nyce’s boyfriend is a singer and guitarist at Halisi Nation, a group of three young talented musicians. Other Band members are; Elly Sings and Mey Soy.
Apart from her upcoming single, Nyce Wanjeri has also been featured in another song called #UkotuSawa done by Vivianne and Prezzo.
“A girl from a very humble background being qualified by God🙏.
It was a beautiful feeling creating this master piece alongside @vivianne_ke and @prezzo254 , under the able stewardship of @samwestke .
UUUUUUUUIIIIIIII I CAN'T KEEP CALM. Thank you. Keep it LOCKED” shared Shiro.
In 2019, Nyce Wanjeri took home the Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama, prestigious Kalasha Awards. Before that, (2018) she had been crowned the Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV series) at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) that went down in Nigeria.
