7 things you didn't know about Minne Kariuki, the slay queen of 'Single Kiasi' series

She attended Nairobi Primary School before continuing her education at Danana, a private high school located in Athi River.

With a passion for communication and sociology, Minne pursued her higher education at the University of Nairobi.

Family

Minne's parents' who both in the construction business, separated while she was still young.

This early experience shaped Minne's determination and drive, leading her to succeed in multiple domains later in life.

Husband & children

The accomplished actress and entrepreneur, is happily married to her long time boyfriend and Jaguar's former manage Charles Muigai, popularly known as Lugz Kenya.

Their love story began in 2012 when Minne was working as a presenter at KBC. Although they exchanged numbers at the time, nothing transpired between them.

On December 11, 2021, the couple celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony. They are proud parents to two children.

TV career

Before making her mark as an actress, Minne first embarked on a career in television. She worked as a presenter at KBC, where she hosted a popular youth agriculture show.

Her engaging and dynamic presence on screen quickly caught the attention of viewers and set the stage for her future endeavors.

Acting career

Minne's acting career skyrocketed when she landed the role of Mariah in the hit drama series, 'Single Kiasi.'

Mariah is a captivating character, a beauty and travel influencer whose extravagant lifestyle is sponsored by wealthy older men.

She portrays a modern-day slay queen who meticulously curates a lavish façade on social media to keep up with the trends.

Minne was drawn to this role because of the audacity of Mariah's character. She was fascinated by the contrast between Mariah's public image and the reality of her life.

Through this role, Minne shed light on the pressures and complexities of social media and how it can often create a distorted perception of reality.

Apart from her notable role in 'Single Kiasi,' Minne is also famous for her portrayal of Wivina in the series 'Tabasamu.'

Additionally, she stars in the reality series 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi,' which offers a glimpse into the lives of affluent women in the city.

Entrepreneurial success & construction business

Beyond her thriving acting career, Minne Kariuki has also managed to build a successful business empire.

When her acting journey faced obstacles, she decided to delve into the construction business, leveraging her background and expertise.

