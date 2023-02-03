Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

The show was first announced in September 2022 and will feature five influential women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi.

Top on the list is socialite Vera Sidika who is not new to reality shows. She is married to singer Brown Mauzo and enjoys a cult-like following the world over.

The other housewife is entrepreneur Susan Kaittany. The mother of two left her law profession behind to pursue modelling and travelling before venturing into lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurship.

Kaittany is also remembered as Betty Kyallo's former business partner and close friend. Their fallout was an item of discussion online in 2018.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sonal Maherali is also on the list, the luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur established her niche through luxury vlogging in 2010. The mother of four has since founded Simba Maharani, a luxury clothing and shoe line.

Actress Minne Kariuki also makes the list of the five housewives. Kariuki is married to Jaguar’s former manager and businessman Charles Muigai with whom they have two daughters. The youngest of the five housewives, Kariuki is sassy, bold and unapologetic about who she is.

Last on the list is Lisa Christoffersen an interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator. Christoffersen is the founder of Lioness Rally, the first women-only rally team in Kenya, and Lifestyle Nairobi, an artisanal space in Nairobi’s diplomatic hub of Gigiri, featuring an art gallery, restaurants, a spa, organic shops and fashion houses.

Speaking on why they settled on the five women, Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said they were true personalities of themselves, hardworking and unapologetic.

“Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves. They are hardworking, affluent, influential and unapologetic women who are not ashamed to live large and live well because they have earned it. They're also a representation of the diverse communities we have in Kenya,” Mwende said.