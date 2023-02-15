Details: On Tuesday, 14th February 2023, AKA's family revealed in a post on the late rapper's official social media handles that he will be buried in a private ceremony on Saturday, 18th February 2023.
AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession
The family of late South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes has announced the dates for the burial procession of the late rapper who died on February 10th, 2023.
The announcement further revealed that a memorial will be held for the deceased rapper on Friday, 17th February 2023.
Readers will recall that Pulse posted the news of AKA's passing of who was shot on his birthday in Florida Durban on 10th February 2023. According to the police, his death is being investigated by the Kwazulu Natal ogranised crime division.
Until his death, AKA was one of the finest rappers in Africa with several hit singles and awards to his name. The obituary published by Pulse describes AKA as a Hip Hop enigma whose music and personality were unmistakable and his death is a great loss to the African music industry.
The burial announcement revealed that AKA's father Mr. Tony Forbes has been appointed as the family spokesman regarding the death and burial of the late rapper.
