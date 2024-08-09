The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee’s tourism passion earns her prestigious role in two governments

Lynet Okumu

Akothee takes on new role with Kenya and Ugandan governments.

Akothee speaking during the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Uganda on August 2024.
Akothee speaking during the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Uganda on August 2024.
  • Akothee has been appointed as Brand Ambassador for Uganda-Kenya Tourism
  • She has been recognised for her dedication to tourism, wildlife, culture, and heritage
  • Akothee will work with the two governments to promote tourism and cultural exchange.

Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has recently taken on an exciting new role.

The well-known Kenyan singer and entrepreneur has been appointed to a significant position that involves working with both the Kenyan and Ugandan governments.

This new role highlights her passion and dedication to tourism, an industry she has long been involved with.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee speaking during the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Uganda on August 2024.
Akothee speaking during the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Uganda on August 2024.

Akothee took to her social media platforms to share the news with her fans. She announced that she had officially been named the Brand Ambassador for Uganda-Kenya Tourism.

This honour was bestowed upon her during the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, which was held in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of photos she posted online, Akothee was seen alongside several high-ranking officials from both Uganda and Kenya.

Among them were Hon. Martin Mugara, Uganda’s Minister of State for Tourism; H.E. Amb. Paul Mukumbya, Uganda’s Consul General to Mombasa; H.E. Amb. Joash Manji, Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda; Ms. Pearl Heareau Kakooza, Chairperson of the Uganda Tourism Board; and Ms. Yogi Biriggwa, Chairperson of the Uganda Tourism Association.

Akothee alongside some Kenyan & Ugandan leaders present at the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Uganda on August 2024.
Akothee alongside some Kenyan & Ugandan leaders present at the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in Uganda on August 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her announcement, Akothee expressed her deep passion for tourism, wildlife, culture, and heritage.

She stressed that she is fully committed to her new role and will do everything in her power to promote tourism in both Kenya and Uganda.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two countries to enhance tourist experiences, boost revenue, create jobs, and promote cultural exchange.

"I have always been passionate about tourism and automatically become an advocate for tourism, wildlife, culture, and heritage. As the official BRAND AMBASSADOR for Uganda-Kenya Tourism under Explore Uganda, courtesy of Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, I am dedicated to serving both Kenya and Uganda in matters of tourism and cultural exchange, both personally and professionally," Akothee shared with her followers.

Akothee also pointed out that her new role is a natural extension of the work she has been doing for years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee with H.E Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, the Consulate of Uganda Mombasa
Akothee with H.E Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, the Consulate of Uganda Mombasa

She has always been a strong advocate for tourism, and this new position allows her to continue this work on a larger scale.

As the face of a joint effort between Kenya and Uganda, Akothee will play a key role in promoting tourism and cultural exchange between the two neighboring countries.

After sharing the news, Akothee also reflected on what this new chapter in her life means for her. She admitted that while the future may seem a bit daunting, she feels ready to take on this challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yooo my next chapter of life looks scary, but it looks like I have been preparing for it without knowing. Doing what I believe is right. Tourism has been my bread and butter, but now it’s a passion, and marketing is a calling," Akothee wrote.

Akothee
Akothee

Her fans were quick to congratulate her on this achievement. Many commented that this role is well-deserved and long overdue.

Lynet Okumu
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

