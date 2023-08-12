The sports category has moved to a new website.

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

Lynet Okumu

Akothee is irritated after young boy visited her house & lied

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

In an eye-opening revelation, singer Akothee has shared a recent encounter involving a young boy who deceived her regarding his school fees.

In a detailed Instagram post dated August 12, the accomplished businesswoman expressed her disappointment at the young boy's audacity to underestimate her generosity.

A young boy dressed in a school uniform had taken a bold step by paying a visit to the home of the renowned singer and philanthropist.

from left: Ohangla singer Wuod Fibi & the boy that visited Akothee to seek school fees
from left: Ohangla singer Wuod Fibi & the boy that visited Akothee to seek school fees Pulse Live Kenya

However, his appearance, dressed in a school uniform on a non-school day, raised eyebrows and ignited a conversation that would later reveal a mix of aspirations, deceit, and an unyielding desire for education.

Baffled by the sight on a Sunday, Akothee's curiosity led her to halt the security guards and engage with the young visitor. She wanted to understand the reason behind his unconventional entrance.

Upon inquiry, the boy explained that he considered the chance of meeting Akothee nearly impossible due to stringent security at the main gate.

"It's Sunday for Gods sake who walks with uniform, then I asked security to hold on allow me listen to him .

"So I asked him why he didn't go through the main gate and opt to jump inside my compound, He said , seeing me is next to impossible and the guards at the gate won't allow him in, he has tried several times," Akothee narrated.

Kenyan singer Akothee
Kenyan singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The risk of being misidentified as a trespasser or encountering the security dogs didn't deter his mission.

The boy said he had come seek for Akothee's support to clear his school fee balance, totaling Sh22,000 shillings.

"I know you care about education, I have hard people say you pay school fee for those without , therefore I decided to take the risk," she said.

Akothee, recognizing the value of education, offered to settle the outstanding balance without hesitation.

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
The mother of five dispatched her security personnel with him to the school to clear the fee balance. However, a shocking revelation awaited her upon their return.

The boy had lied about the amount, and the actual balance was only Sh10,000 shillings. Akothee, taken aback by this deception, found herself grappling with mixed emotions.

Days later, the boy reappeared at Akothee's gate. The betrayal of his initial dishonesty weighed heavily on her, leaving her feeling used and hurt.

"The boy lied, the fee balance was 10k. My security brought back the balance the fee structure and the receipt. I was so hurt to learn that he lied to me & just disconnected. Now what do you think he has come back for? I can't stand seeing him. I feel used," she said.

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's motherly instincts collided with her sense of discipline. Contemplating her next move, she questioned whether to grant the boy entry, deliver a stern reprimand for his dishonesty, and subsequently listen to his explanation.

Alternatively, she pondered the possibility of sending him back to his mother, confronting the betrayal head-on.

