I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

In a detailed Instagram post dated August 12, the accomplished businesswoman expressed her disappointment at the young boy's audacity to underestimate her generosity.

Akothee seeks clarity from her young visitor

A young boy dressed in a school uniform had taken a bold step by paying a visit to the home of the renowned singer and philanthropist.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, his appearance, dressed in a school uniform on a non-school day, raised eyebrows and ignited a conversation that would later reveal a mix of aspirations, deceit, and an unyielding desire for education.

Baffled by the sight on a Sunday, Akothee's curiosity led her to halt the security guards and engage with the young visitor. She wanted to understand the reason behind his unconventional entrance.

Upon inquiry, the boy explained that he considered the chance of meeting Akothee nearly impossible due to stringent security at the main gate.

"It's Sunday for Gods sake who walks with uniform, then I asked security to hold on allow me listen to him .

"So I asked him why he didn't go through the main gate and opt to jump inside my compound, He said , seeing me is next to impossible and the guards at the gate won't allow him in, he has tried several times," Akothee narrated.

The risk of being misidentified as a trespasser or encountering the security dogs didn't deter his mission.

Akothee's visitor seeks school fee support

The boy said he had come seek for Akothee's support to clear his school fee balance, totaling Sh22,000 shillings.

"I know you care about education, I have hard people say you pay school fee for those without , therefore I decided to take the risk," she said.

Akothee, recognizing the value of education, offered to settle the outstanding balance without hesitation.

The mother of five dispatched her security personnel with him to the school to clear the fee balance. However, a shocking revelation awaited her upon their return.

The boy had lied about the amount, and the actual balance was only Sh10,000 shillings. Akothee, taken aback by this deception, found herself grappling with mixed emotions.

Days later, the boy reappeared at Akothee's gate. The betrayal of his initial dishonesty weighed heavily on her, leaving her feeling used and hurt.

"The boy lied, the fee balance was 10k. My security brought back the balance the fee structure and the receipt. I was so hurt to learn that he lied to me & just disconnected. Now what do you think he has come back for? I can't stand seeing him. I feel used," she said.

Akothee's motherly instincts collided with her sense of discipline. Contemplating her next move, she questioned whether to grant the boy entry, deliver a stern reprimand for his dishonesty, and subsequently listen to his explanation.