RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee celebrates Son as he turns a year older

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Happy Birthday, Ojwang!

Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older

Pulse Live Kenya

Popular Singer, Esther Akoth aka Akothee is today gushing over her son, Prince Ojwang as he turns 12.

Recommended articles

In a social media post, an excited Akothee celebrated her fourth born, Prince Ojwang who she shares with her Swiss baby daddy.

Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older
Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of 5 wished her son a long life and said that all she has done was for his and his siblings future.

Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older
Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older Akothee's son Ojwang turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉 A child has only one childhood ,make it memorable 💋💋. My son turns 12 today 17. 4. All that I have done ,is for your own future . I am happy And proud to be in your life my love @princeojwang may you live long and achieve all your dreams . Mom ,papa Dad and your siblings loves you . We miss you . Papa is here in kenya , I think I will look for him and give him something 😂😂😂. Just to appreciate the beautiful eggs he chose 💃💃💃💃💃💃👄💃. Papa Are you ready to celebrate our son in style 🤔😂💋😂😂😂 Happy birthday SON JASWISS AKA LUO/ SWISS BOY,” an excited Akothee wrote.

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke