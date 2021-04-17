Akothee celebrates Son as he turns a year older

Popular Singer, Esther Akoth aka Akothee is today gushing over her son, Prince Ojwang as he turns 12.
Happy Birthday, Ojwang!
In a social media post, an excited Akothee celebrated her fourth born, Prince Ojwang who she shares with her Swiss baby daddy.
The mother of 5 wished her son a long life and said that all she has done was for his and his siblings future.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉 A child has only one childhood ,make it memorable 💋💋. My son turns 12 today 17. 4. All that I have done ,is for your own future . I am happy And proud to be in your life my love @princeojwang may you live long and achieve all your dreams . Mom ,papa Dad and your siblings loves you . We miss you . Papa is here in kenya , I think I will look for him and give him something 😂😂😂. Just to appreciate the beautiful eggs he chose 💃💃💃💃💃💃👄💃. Papa Are you ready to celebrate our son in style 🤔😂💋😂😂😂 Happy birthday SON JASWISS AKA LUO/ SWISS BOY,” an excited Akothee wrote.
