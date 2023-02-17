WATCH: Akothee introduces fiancé to baby daddy in France

The controversial singer shared several clips on her Instagram stories on Thursday, showing the two gentlemen bonding happily in France.

Akothee stated that she now has a full blessing from Markus to marry the love of her life, Schweizer, who she has since christened Omosh.

"Step aside for the family game changer. Introduced my hubby Omosh to my baby daddy, Oyaa papa Oyoo is happy for us.

"See my family goals. When life serves you some lemons, please make some lemonade and keep drinking, Oyaa, it's called life," Akothee captioned the video.

The singer recently travelled to France for Valentine's celebration with her partner, whom she has christened 'Omosh'.

"Valentine's escape. Omondi Denis ordered for his wife. Omosh, you are the best out of the rest, baby. Your valentine is on its way," she wrote.

Akothee's relationship with Schweizer

On September 19, 2022, the businesswoman shared photos of herself and Omosh for the first time.

She has been sharing beautiful photos and videos of how they celebrated Valentine's Day together in Paris.

Akothee's baby daddies

Akothee has, in the past, referred to herself as an international baby mama. She has five children from three different men, two from abroad and one from Kenyan.

She married Jared Okello, the father of her three daughters, Vesha Shaillan, Rue Baby and Fancy Makadia, at the age of 14.

The second baby daddy is a Swiss personality who she met in 2008 at a restaurant in Shanzu, according to her. They had a son, Prince Ojwang.

According to Akothee, the guy dumped her when she was five months pregnant, and she soon met Markus Urs Meyer, who became her third baby daddy.

Photos from Vesha Okello's graduation Party/ Akothee and ex-Hubby Jared Okello Pulse Live Kenya