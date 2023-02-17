ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Akothee introduces fiancé to baby daddy in France

Lynet Okumu

Akothee posted clips of the two gentlemen, Schweizer and Markus, bonding happily in France.

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh
Popular Kenyan singer Akothee has left netizens talking after sharing a video introducing her fiancé, Schweizer, to her baby daddy, Markus Urs Meyer - a French national.

The controversial singer shared several clips on her Instagram stories on Thursday, showing the two gentlemen bonding happily in France.

Akothee stated that she now has a full blessing from Markus to marry the love of her life, Schweizer, who she has since christened Omosh.

"Step aside for the family game changer. Introduced my hubby Omosh to my baby daddy, Oyaa papa Oyoo is happy for us.

"See my family goals. When life serves you some lemons, please make some lemonade and keep drinking, Oyaa, it's called life," Akothee captioned the video.

READ: Akothee shares how her dowry negotiations went down [Video]

The singer recently travelled to France for Valentine's celebration with her partner, whom she has christened 'Omosh'.

"Valentine's escape. Omondi Denis ordered for his wife. Omosh, you are the best out of the rest, baby. Your valentine is on its way," she wrote.

Akothee' and Omosh' Schweizer
On September 19, 2022, the businesswoman shared photos of herself and Omosh for the first time.

She has been sharing beautiful photos and videos of how they celebrated Valentine's Day together in Paris.

Akothee and Omosh
READ: I love my man alone - Akothee denies dating married mzungu video vixen

Akothee has, in the past, referred to herself as an international baby mama. She has five children from three different men, two from abroad and one from Kenyan.

She married Jared Okello, the father of her three daughters, Vesha Shaillan, Rue Baby and Fancy Makadia, at the age of 14.

Akothee and her Baby Daddy and their Kids
READ: Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

The second baby daddy is a Swiss personality who she met in 2008 at a restaurant in Shanzu, according to her. They had a son, Prince Ojwang.

According to Akothee, the guy dumped her when she was five months pregnant, and she soon met Markus Urs Meyer, who became her third baby daddy.

Akothee. her ex-Hubby Jared Okello, and their daughter Vesha Okello
Although she revealed she loves all her baby daddies equally, she stated Marcus Plays an active role more than the others in raising the kids. Prince Ojwang' and Prince Oyoo are living in France with him currently.

