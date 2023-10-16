The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Lynet Okumu

Akothee's youngest daughter publicly introduced her man in April 2023, and the couple has since become an inspiration for many on social media.

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia
Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee has shown unwavering support for her youngest daughter, Fancy Makadia amidst pregnancy rumours.

Recommended articles

The whispers grew louder, prompting Fancy to take to social media to set the record straight.

The dancer based in France categorically denied the rumors, stating that she was not pregnant and had never been expectant. She went on to emphasise that there was no child she had left with a nanny.

"I am not expectant, never been, and there is no baby I have left with a nanny regards," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fancy Makadia
Fancy Makadia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

Fancy's post garnered attention not only from her followers but also from her ever-supportive mother, Akothee.

Known for her strong-willed personality and devotion to her family, the mother of five took the opportunity to encourage her daughter and express her views on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reassured her daughter that there was nothing wrong with having children and advised Fancy not to let societal pressures dictate her choices.

Fancy Makadia
Fancy Makadia Pulse Live Kenya

In her words, she wanted to empower her daughter to make decisions about her life without being controlled by others.

"And it is very okay to have children, let no one pangia maisha for you. I am also pregnant na mtu hanipangii life. Give birth when you are ready. Wait, the baby won't be left behind with a nanny. The nanny will be me," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recent show of support by Akothee comes months after Fancy Makadia introduced her partner to the public in April.

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend
Fancy Makadia and boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Introduce me to your boyfriends- Akothee orders her daughters

In a social media post, Fancy expressed her gratitude for her partner's love and support, thanking him for making her a better person.

Fancy affectionately referred to her partner as 'Osiep Chunya' (My heart friend), revealing the depth of their closeness and intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hey you, I am truly blessed to have you as a part of my life. Thank you for being my lover, my friend, and my confidant. Your love has given me the confidence and courage to conquer this world.

"I thank you for making me a better person. You could have had anyone in this world, but you chose me. Thank You. I love you OC (Osiep Chunya)," she said.

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia and her boyfriend
Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia and her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

The couple's public expressions of love and affection have made them relationship goals for some, and their connection is evident in their posts and interactions

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Nicki Bigfish shares distressing news about father's health, appeals for financial help

Nicki Bigfish shares distressing news about father's health, appeals for financial help

Alvan Love taunts excavator operator who demolished mum’s house in Athi River

Alvan Love taunts excavator operator who demolished mum’s house in Athi River

Nimpigie anunue nini? - Pierra Makena exposes her deadbeat baby daddy

Nimpigie anunue nini? - Pierra Makena exposes her deadbeat baby daddy

Rapudo's side of the story: It was a 1-time incident, we were both drunk

Rapudo's side of the story: It was a 1-time incident, we were both drunk

Vivian finally admits she wasn't ready for marriage when Sam West proposed

Vivian finally admits she wasn't ready for marriage when Sam West proposed

How Dorotia brought Clever J closer to Chameleone

How Dorotia brought Clever J closer to Chameleone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

A collage of Odi wa Murang'a and Edu Maddox

Odi wa Murang'a shares 2 steps he has taken to help ex-crew partner to no avail