From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

Amos Robi

Akothee parted ways with her ex-husband when her daughter was aged 4

Akothee and her daughter Fancy Makadia
Akothee couldn't be more proud of her daughter Fancy Makadia who has graduated in France.

The singer could not hide her joy as she shared the hurdles her daughter has had to overcome to ultimately acquire a Bachelor's Degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from IES Business School in Rouen.

Akothee recounted the difficulties that her daughter faced and how she was deeply affected by her separation from her father.

The mother of five revealed she had to lie to her daughter and make up excuses to cover up the pain and rejection that they were feeling.

"This is one of my children who was terribly affected by my divorce, Prudence was tight with her father.

"Fancy Makadia stopped seeing her father at the age of 4, she couldn't understand why she doesn't see her father or talk to him. On several occasions I had to buy a sim card, switch it off and pretend to be calling her father, I lied a lot to cover the pain," Akothee narrated.

Akothee and her family during her daughter's graduation
READ: Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

Akothee however said her daughter found a father in one of her baddy daddies who embraced her as if she was one of his own.

She added that she found a better school where she finalised her studies before moving to France where she joined college.

"When I met Dominique Wuon Oyoo, he embraced my Children and Fancy Makadia found a dad. She was and still is Dominic's favorite child from my children 🙏 If we want something from Dad we send prudence before Oyoo was born 💪🤣🤣

"I took her to Braeburn after we realized she was being bullied in Ulanda Girls, she is a soft-spoken girl, with very few words. She finalised her form 6 and I took her to France. I admitted her to a language school in France for a year before she joined University where she has graduated with Bachelor's degree in Tourism & hotel management," Akothee said.

Akothee and her family during Fancy Makadia's graduation in France
READ: Akothee rescues bright girl who tried to end her life for lack of Form 1 fees

Makadia has since secured a job and is now pursuing a master's degree.

