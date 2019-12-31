Singer cum self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has ordered her daughters (Vesha Okello, Rue Baby and Fancy Makadia) to introduce their boyfriends to her come 2020.

In a short Video put up on Instagram, the mother of five advised her girls to always be cautious, as she is not ready to be a grandmother.

“I am paranoid because dont know who is dating my daughters. Let me enjoy myself small! Don’t give me the title grandma now! NO babies in my house! And 2020 introduce me to your boyfriends! That’s my motto by force or you go @veshashaillan @rue.baby @fancy_makadia,” said Akothee.

The Abebo hit maker is among celebrities who never shy away from discussing any topic with her kids. She never sugarcoats anything not matter how uncomfortable it may sound or appear to other people.

Just the other day the singer also warned her 3 daughters against dating celebrities and rushing into relationships. She also expressed remorse about being in multiple failed relationships and having 3 baby daddies and advised them against it.

“How I wish I was a bit patient, I would not have landed into so many multi-failed relationships, please don’t end up like me with several dads , I don’t think you are brave enough to face & tackle 3 men , women cry for 1 man for years Akothee is here with supermarkets of baby daddies. It looks funny but it needs a sober mind and a risk taker, life must continue my love, that boy whispering in your ears “I need a baby because I love you” is lying he is horny he just wants sex, @rue.baby @fancy_makadia @veshashillan #tableshaker” shared Akothee.

The straight talk impressed a number of her fans who lauded her for always being open with her children no matter the circumstances or topic of discussion.