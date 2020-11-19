Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee jot down a message of appreciation to Radio Guru Maina Kageni.

The Abebo hit maker noted that Maina has been instrumental in her success and growth as a person because he has always believed in her ability to turn around things.

“Let me take the opportunity to thank this gentleman @mainawakageni for believing in me , maina sifa zako nimezipata kwa sanaaa . When cooprates asks him for who would represent their brand, this is what maina says

MAINA WA KAGENI : Ayiyiyiyiiiyi, Haki chukua AKOTHEE

HAKI hautaregret, Huyo Dem Ni mnoma kwa brand visibility. She will make you fall in love with your own product 💋” reads part of her post.

Maina Kageni

She went on to disclose that she has so far received more than 5 job referrals courtesy of Maina, and she can’t take his support for granted.

“Maina I have recieved 5 feedbacks from 5 different companies , By the way, I dint even know you love,support & believe in me that much, na hata haunipigiangi simu kunichocha bike unaniuza, na hata simu zangu haushikangi 😂😂😂😂

MAINA WA KAGENI GOD BLESS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH MY DARLING 💋 God bless you abundantly” wrote Akothee.