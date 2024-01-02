The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Lynet Okumu

After Kenyans donated over Sh900,000 for Alpha Mwana Mtule's hospital bill following an alleged poisoning, the musician has now come out to clarify that he was not poisoned; Says his only mistake was marrying a single mother of 3

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Sensational singer and comedian Alpha Mwana Mtule opened up about the tumultuous circumstances that led him to the hospital in October, dispelling the earlier claims of poisoning.

Recommended articles

Contrary to previous statements suggesting he was poisoned, Alpha Mwana Mtule admitted that he was not a victim of poisoning after all.

The entertainer clarified that the entire ordeal unfolded due to conflicts within his family, particularly involving his wife.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ Alpha Mwana Mtule's discharge from KNH hits hurdle, singer says he's confused

In a candid confession during an interview with SPM Buzz on December 2, he explained that he concocted the poisoning narrative to cover up for his wife, whom he deeply loves.

Expressing his disappointment with family dynamics, Alpha Mwana Mtule highlighted the challenges he faced and how the trust he had placed in his family was shattered.

"Mi na wasanii tuko sawa. Familia imenidissapoint. Penye niliweka imani yangu imenidissapoint. Hadi zile siri nilikuwa nimeficha zimegeuzwa, mambo ikawa mbaya kwangu. Watu wanaiona mbaya," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alpha Mwana Mtule delved into his family background, revealing that he married a single mother with three children. Despite their unconventional meeting, he emphasised the genuine love he felt for his wife, grounded in his experiences of not growing up with his biological family.

"Mimi nilioa single mother... Tulipatana, akaniambia ako na watoto watatu na nikampenda hivo kwa sababu hata mimi sijaishi na familia yangu...Niliokotwa nikiwa mtoto kule Mombasa," he continued.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

However, the artist lamented that his wife had shown a dark side from the beginning of their union.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Alpha Mwana Mtule continued his narrative, he detailed the conflicts that erupted within his family. The involvement of his wife's ex-husband added another layer of tension, as he sought to reconcile with her despite her refusal.

The entertainer admitted to keeping these conflicts hidden, only to realise that the issues were gradually undermining his well-being.

"Naheshimu mke wangu sana, lakini amenionyesha ubaya tangu day one. Kwanza I was not poisoned. My wife ndio alifanya nikajipata hospitali. Akipost picha yangu akaandika best husband.... Kidogo kidogo baby daddy wake akamuuliza ni nani. Akaniruka akasema mimi ni content creator nakujanga tu...

"So nilipata changamoto mob matusi, that nimeekwa and everything. Kulikuwa na conflicts mob sana... the ex husabnd alileta issues because he wants her wife back lakini weife amekataa.. Hizi nilikuwa nimeficha lakini kumbe ilikuwa inanichimba polepole." he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

The breaking point came when Alpha Mwana Mtule, returning home from the studio and a friend's place, faced accusations and anger from his wife. Misunderstandings and disputes escalated, leading to physical altercations between the couple.

The artist confessed to losing control, engaging in physical altercations, and reciprocating aggressive behaviour.

"Nilikuwa nimetoka studio nikaja nyumbani nikalala then nikaenda kwa rafiki kidogo... Kurudi alidhani nililala kwa mwanamke. Akaanza tu issues, matusi and hasira mob. Sasa mi nikashikwa na hasira coz aliniekea vitu haziko. Damu yangu ilipanda, ikapanda sana nika converse. Nilikuwa natetemeka na nguvu ikaisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ndio nilikuwa namtandika, sikatai. Nilikuwa nampiga, najua ni vibaya lakini ilikuwa inafika mahali inabidi nifanye hivo. Na yeye pia alikuwa ananirudishia," he said.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

To protect his wife and shield her from public judgment, Alpha Mwana Mtule opted to fabricate a poisoning story related to an event he attended.

He publicly apologised to Kenyans for the misleading narrative, acknowledging that the truth was a cover-up for the intricate family issues he faced.

"Ilibidi I cover madam. Nikasema I was poisoned kwa event. Naomba msamaha kwa wakenya," he said.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

'Game of Thrones' creator says he's working on 3 animated spinoffs with HBO

'Game of Thrones' creator says he's working on 3 animated spinoffs with HBO

Engineer Wuod Fibi cries for help after daughter's mysterious disappearance

Engineer Wuod Fibi cries for help after daughter's mysterious disappearance

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

Is she the new Rosie in town? Netizens disapprove Zuchu's motherly gesture towards Tiffah

Is she the new Rosie in town? Netizens disapprove Zuchu's motherly gesture towards Tiffah

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

Yasmeen Saedi

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

Film-maker Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one