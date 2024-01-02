Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Contrary to previous statements suggesting he was poisoned, Alpha Mwana Mtule admitted that he was not a victim of poisoning after all.

The entertainer clarified that the entire ordeal unfolded due to conflicts within his family, particularly involving his wife.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

Mwana Mtule reveals he was not poisoned

In a candid confession during an interview with SPM Buzz on December 2, he explained that he concocted the poisoning narrative to cover up for his wife, whom he deeply loves.

Expressing his disappointment with family dynamics, Alpha Mwana Mtule highlighted the challenges he faced and how the trust he had placed in his family was shattered.

"Mi na wasanii tuko sawa. Familia imenidissapoint. Penye niliweka imani yangu imenidissapoint. Hadi zile siri nilikuwa nimeficha zimegeuzwa, mambo ikawa mbaya kwangu. Watu wanaiona mbaya," he said.

Alpha Mwana Mtule delved into his family background, revealing that he married a single mother with three children. Despite their unconventional meeting, he emphasised the genuine love he felt for his wife, grounded in his experiences of not growing up with his biological family.

"Mimi nilioa single mother... Tulipatana, akaniambia ako na watoto watatu na nikampenda hivo kwa sababu hata mimi sijaishi na familia yangu...Niliokotwa nikiwa mtoto kule Mombasa," he continued.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

However, the artist lamented that his wife had shown a dark side from the beginning of their union.

Mwana Mtuke disclosed wife had contact with ex-hubby

As Alpha Mwana Mtule continued his narrative, he detailed the conflicts that erupted within his family. The involvement of his wife's ex-husband added another layer of tension, as he sought to reconcile with her despite her refusal.

The entertainer admitted to keeping these conflicts hidden, only to realise that the issues were gradually undermining his well-being.

"Naheshimu mke wangu sana, lakini amenionyesha ubaya tangu day one. Kwanza I was not poisoned. My wife ndio alifanya nikajipata hospitali. Akipost picha yangu akaandika best husband.... Kidogo kidogo baby daddy wake akamuuliza ni nani. Akaniruka akasema mimi ni content creator nakujanga tu...

"So nilipata changamoto mob matusi, that nimeekwa and everything. Kulikuwa na conflicts mob sana... the ex husabnd alileta issues because he wants her wife back lakini weife amekataa.. Hizi nilikuwa nimeficha lakini kumbe ilikuwa inanichimba polepole." he said.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

The breaking point: Confession & apology to Kenyans

The breaking point came when Alpha Mwana Mtule, returning home from the studio and a friend's place, faced accusations and anger from his wife. Misunderstandings and disputes escalated, leading to physical altercations between the couple.

The artist confessed to losing control, engaging in physical altercations, and reciprocating aggressive behaviour.

"Nilikuwa nimetoka studio nikaja nyumbani nikalala then nikaenda kwa rafiki kidogo... Kurudi alidhani nililala kwa mwanamke. Akaanza tu issues, matusi and hasira mob. Sasa mi nikashikwa na hasira coz aliniekea vitu haziko. Damu yangu ilipanda, ikapanda sana nika converse. Nilikuwa natetemeka na nguvu ikaisha.

"Ndio nilikuwa namtandika, sikatai. Nilikuwa nampiga, najua ni vibaya lakini ilikuwa inafika mahali inabidi nifanye hivo. Na yeye pia alikuwa ananirudishia," he said.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

To protect his wife and shield her from public judgment, Alpha Mwana Mtule opted to fabricate a poisoning story related to an event he attended.

He publicly apologised to Kenyans for the misleading narrative, acknowledging that the truth was a cover-up for the intricate family issues he faced.