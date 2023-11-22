Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

The entertainer, who alleges being poisoned, has been receiving medical care in the hospital's private wing, with his medical expenses escalating each passing day.

Comedian 2mbili recently visited the ailing artist, finding him in a condition where he is unable to speak, under the watchful care of his wife, Celestine.

Concerns arise as the hospital has decided to suspend further treatment, citing the need to control the accumulating medical bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celestine, disclosed the challenging situation, stating, "The situation here actually is getting worse because matibabu inasimamishwa sababu hapa penye tuko wanataka bill ikue inareduciwa all the time we are not supposed to go above Sh150K but our bill is currently at Sh393K."

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

Facing mounting medical expenses, Celestine issued an appeal to fans and fellow musicians, urging them to rally behind Alpha Mwana Mtule during this trying time and contribute to his complete recovery.

Expressing her dismay at the apparent silence from industry players, Celestine emphasised the need for support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What I am here to appeal to is friends wa Alpha, Alpha ako na marafiki wengi sana, the musicians, watu Alpha amefanya nao collabo for heavens sake you guys mbona hamuezi simama na Alpha at this time?" she posed.

Recalling the distressing moment when false reports circulated about Alpha's demise, Celestine highlighted the sudden outpouring of reactions.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

However, she noted a stark contrast in the response now that Alpha is battling for his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I remember when they said rest in peace Alpha, many people were shocked. Why can't you show him love when he is still alive?" she questioned.