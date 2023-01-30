ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Amos Robi

Amber Ray is expecting her first child with Kennedy Rapudo

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Social media influencer Amber Ray is enjoying her pregnancy journey despite it being in its early stages.

Amber Ray on her Instagram page shared the images of a video of her tummy which already beginning to develop a baby bump with the caption

The video by Amber excited her fans some of who are still in disbelief that Amber is pregnant.

READ: I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Ajbelio Yaani you are pregnant ma Iko na flat tummy kuniliko😂😂😍eish jaber

Life_of_norshaz This pregnancy has made you glow😍😍 congratulations

Kreziahmonicah25 Growing and glowing 🔥

Lily_kanari Congratulations 😍😍 we can't wait to see your pregnancy vlogs

shikayatrixy Huyu mtoto atakua look alike wa ken but figure ya mama ,akili Tu waaah Kenya new best..... congratulations gal

Amber Ray and her fiance Kennedy Rapudo announced expecting their first child together on January 4.

Rapudo couldn't hide his joy during the announcement and this is evident from the way he was posing with his lover while holding the pregnancy testing kit.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Watch how Amber Ray's proposal went down in Dubai

The two lovebirds have one kid each from their previous relationship and this pregnancy could be the beginning of their great union together after facing great obstacles together.

The two love birds took their relationship to the next level in November 2022 when Rapudo proposed to Ray during a trip to Dubai.

Amber Ray is now among celebrities such as Vera Sidika, YouTuber Carolina Carlz and Muthoni Wa Mukiri who have announced expecting newborns.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
