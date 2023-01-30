Social media influencer Amber Ray is enjoying her pregnancy journey despite it being in its early stages.
Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump
Amber Ray is expecting her first child with Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray on her Instagram page shared the images of a video of her tummy which already beginning to develop a baby bump with the caption
The video by Amber excited her fans some of who are still in disbelief that Amber is pregnant.
Ajbelio Yaani you are pregnant ma Iko na flat tummy kuniliko😂😂😍eish jaber
Life_of_norshaz This pregnancy has made you glow😍😍 congratulations
Kreziahmonicah25 Growing and glowing 🔥
Lily_kanari Congratulations 😍😍 we can't wait to see your pregnancy vlogs
shikayatrixy Huyu mtoto atakua look alike wa ken but figure ya mama ,akili Tu waaah Kenya new best..... congratulations gal
Amber Ray Pregnancy announcement
Amber Ray and her fiance Kennedy Rapudo announced expecting their first child together on January 4.
Rapudo couldn't hide his joy during the announcement and this is evident from the way he was posing with his lover while holding the pregnancy testing kit.
The two lovebirds have one kid each from their previous relationship and this pregnancy could be the beginning of their great union together after facing great obstacles together.
The two love birds took their relationship to the next level in November 2022 when Rapudo proposed to Ray during a trip to Dubai.
Amber Ray is now among celebrities such as Vera Sidika, YouTuber Carolina Carlz and Muthoni Wa Mukiri who have announced expecting newborns.
