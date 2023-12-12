The sports category has moved to a new website.

Cardi B finally confirms end of 6-year marriage with Offset

Lynet Okumu

Cardi B & Offset have two children together. However, Offset has three other children with different baby mamas.

December 11, 2023: Cardi B said that she is single, indicating she and Offset have broken up.
December 11, 2023: Cardi B said that she is single, indicating she and Offset have broken up.

American rapper Cardi B has opened up to her millions of followers about her separation from Grammy award-winning rapper Offset.

In an Instagram Live video that has been making rounds on social media, the 'Please Me' hitmaker revealed that they had been living separately for a while and expressed her intentions to share this news earlier but struggled with how to break it to the world.

Cardi B admitted to being single for a while and acknowledged her hesitation in sharing this aspect of her personal life.

"I've been single for a minute now. But I've been afraid...not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world," she said.

Cardi B
Cardi B Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper did not disclose the specific duration of their separation, leaving fans curious about when the couple decided to go their separate ways.

She alluded to the fact that she had wanted to share the news in a previous Live session but changed her mind at the time.

"The last time I went on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now," she said.

Cardi B
Cardi B Pulse Live Kenya

As the year comes to a close, Cardi B took the opportunity to express her aspirations for the upcoming year.

She emphasised her desire to start 2024 with a fresh perspective and an openness to new beginnings. While not explicitly stating the reasons for the split, Cardi hinted at a curiosity for a new life.

The rapper's words suggested a certain level of finality, leaving fans wondering if reconciliation was off the table.

Cardi B
Cardi B Pulse Live Kenya

Cardi B's remarks about wanting a fresh start and a new beginning raised questions about the depth of the separation and the potential for future reconciliation.

The tone of her message indicated a significant shift in her personal life.

Cardi B and Offset, both prominent figures in the music industry, tied the knot on September 20th, 2017.

The couple shares two children, their firstborn, a daughter Kulture, and a son, Wave. However, Offset has three other children from previous relationships with different baby mamas.

Cardi B
Cardi B Pulse Live Kenya

The timeline of the separation remains undisclosed, leaving fans to speculate about whether it was influenced by previous incidents.

Offset had previously accused Cardi B of infidelity, and it remains unclear if this played a role in their decision to live separately.

Lynet Okumu
