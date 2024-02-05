The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The rapper was handcuffed and escorted out of the ceremony by the police over an alleged physical altercation at the event.

Killer Mike was arrested for battery and is the process of being released [Getty images/Robynbeck/AFP]

In a now viral clip, the 48 year old was seen being escorted out of the plaza in handcuffs by policemen, while asking, "Are you serious? What the f**k?".

The video was recorded by Chris Gardner, a senior staff writer for the Hollywood Reporter, who shared the clip to his X account, saying, "Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in the Cypto Arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers, Best Rap Album for Michael) 'Free Mike' someone shouts as he walks past."

After the arrest, the spokesperson of the Los Angeles Police department said, "On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.”

The Spokesperson continued, confirming that the suspect was the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render.

He said, "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Killer Mike's arrest came after his staggering three-time-win at the event. He won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and best rap album. His new wins were his first since 2003 when he was honoured for best rap performance by a duo or group for his work on The Whole World by the Outkast group.

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

