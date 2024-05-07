The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Andrew Kibe finally speaks about relationship with his ex-wife

Lynet Okumu

"I know she's probably waiting for me to become richer than I am right now" - Andrew Kibe on 'very toxic' relationship with his ex-wife

Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe

Media personality and content creator Kibe has made an admission about his past behaviour, revealing that he has always been a 'simp.'

Recommended articles

In a conversation on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Kibe reflected on instances where his actions reflected this characteristic, leading him to reevaluate his approach to life.

Kibe recounted an incident where his inability to effectively communicate with a girl led to his friend swooping in and stealing her away.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I lost everything! Andrew Kibe divulges how excess 'lungula' messed up his life

He admitted to feeling inexperienced and unsure of how to express his intentions, ultimately resulting in his friend taking advantage of the situation.

Despite feeling hurt and confused, Kibe acknowledged that he went back to ask the lady why she had done that.

This humbling experience prompted him to reassess his approach to relationships and self-expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was very inexperienced. I tried to get her but my buddy saw I was fumbling... He took advantage of the situation and slept with her. The following morning I went to ask her why she did that. I was asking her to make it make sense.

"Imagine nimeoshwa dem and am still going back to ask why. Why did I do that? Why did I behave that way? It's very uncharacteristic of a man to do that. It was one of my very lowest moments with women," he said.

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: "One Woman Is Not Enough For Me" – Andrew Kibe

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his relationship with his ex-wife, Kibe described it as very toxic, mirroring the experiences of many individuals navigating difficult partnerships.

"Just the way it is with any other man. Very toxic," he said.

He disclosed that they never officially divorced and speculated that his ex-wife might be waiting for him to amass more wealth before taking any legal action.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their relationship status, Kibe expressed a lack of interest in remarrying and seemed resigned to whatever the future may hold.

"No. We never went that way... If one day she files for a divorce then we shall deal with it. but I am not planning to remarry so it's not a big deal. I know she's probably waiting for me to become richer than I am right now," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Kibe & his ex -wife
Andrew Kibe & his ex -wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Andrew Kibe forced to apologize after girlfriend slapped Kamene Goro

Kibe revealed in past interviews that he felt pressured by his pastors to get married. He also shared that before his marriage, he was required to fast for three days.

Kibe recounted being drawn into the church and getting married within a decade of joining.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his marriage ended, and he openly admitted to having been involved with multiple women during that period.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Rubadiri posing at CNN studio

Details of Victoria Rubadiri's new role & TV show on CNN

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana

Manzi Wa Kibera's ex quietly laid to rest: Why family excluded her from the ceremony

A timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef that began in 2013

In 9 songs, a history of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef

Oparanya's new catch Mary Biketi

Oparanya's new catch gives her views on his other wives