Andrew Kibe finally speaks about relationship with his ex-wife

In a conversation on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Kibe reflected on instances where his actions reflected this characteristic, leading him to reevaluate his approach to life.

Kibe's lowest moment with a woman

Kibe recounted an incident where his inability to effectively communicate with a girl led to his friend swooping in and stealing her away.

He admitted to feeling inexperienced and unsure of how to express his intentions, ultimately resulting in his friend taking advantage of the situation.

Despite feeling hurt and confused, Kibe acknowledged that he went back to ask the lady why she had done that.

This humbling experience prompted him to reassess his approach to relationships and self-expression.

"I was very inexperienced. I tried to get her but my buddy saw I was fumbling... He took advantage of the situation and slept with her. The following morning I went to ask her why she did that. I was asking her to make it make sense.

"Imagine nimeoshwa dem and am still going back to ask why. Why did I do that? Why did I behave that way? It's very uncharacteristic of a man to do that. It was one of my very lowest moments with women," he said.

Andrew Kibe's relationship with ex-wife

When asked about his relationship with his ex-wife, Kibe described it as very toxic, mirroring the experiences of many individuals navigating difficult partnerships.

"Just the way it is with any other man. Very toxic," he said.

He disclosed that they never officially divorced and speculated that his ex-wife might be waiting for him to amass more wealth before taking any legal action.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their relationship status, Kibe expressed a lack of interest in remarrying and seemed resigned to whatever the future may hold.

"No. We never went that way... If one day she files for a divorce then we shall deal with it. but I am not planning to remarry so it's not a big deal. I know she's probably waiting for me to become richer than I am right now," he said.

Andrew Kibe - I was forced into marriage

Kibe revealed in past interviews that he felt pressured by his pastors to get married. He also shared that before his marriage, he was required to fast for three days.

Kibe recounted being drawn into the church and getting married within a decade of joining.

