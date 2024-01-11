I lost everything! Andrew Kibe divulges how excess 'lungula' messed up his life

In an interview on Cay-947, Kibe said that his involvement in intimate relationships almost cost him everything.

"Ilinisumbua nikapoteza kila kitu... I almost lost my mind. If you lose your mind, you lose everything," Kibe shared emphasising the importance of focusing on the right aspects of life.

He cautioned against the consequences of misdirected attention, whether it be on sex, alcohol, or other distractions.

"When you focus on the wrong thing... Like some people focus on s*x, others on alcohol. Whatever you focus on, that becomes your life," he said.

Andrew Kibe - Why should a man be committed to one woman?

When asked about his current relationship status and plans for marriage, Kibe expressed a preference for a different approach.

"I am much better at focusing on relationships like marriage or relationships between a man and a woman... You have to consider me like a cheater. I only eat what I have, and it has to be hot. Why would a man put himself in one relationship when there are so many women?" he questioned.

Kibe challenged traditional notions of commitment, questioning the need for exclusivity in relationships.

"If it was those days when relationships were anchored in religion or family then we'll have your family or mine to keep us on. But now you dont give a shit about your family. Why commit to each other in such a deep way? The possibility of messing each other up is so real," he said.

Andrew Kibe admits he's made progress since he quit employment

Apart from his insights into relationships, Kibe also discussed the significant changes in his life since transitioning from employment to his own YouTube channel.

According to him, the decision to embark on his online journey allowed him the mental clarity to make significant strides.

"If I was working for somebody, I would have never been here. You're not going to have the clarity of mind to do things for yourself. You're always working for someone else," Kibe reflected.

"I was driving one time and it hit me like that's it. That is what am gonna do. It was before I was kicked out of YouTube. It had nothing to do with whether I was making money or not, it was like this was the next thing to do. And that's how I operate. Always doing the next thing and now we are here," he said.

