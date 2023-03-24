Anne Kansiime ‘teases’ MTN Uganda CEO: Watch their amazing conversation

Mulinge: "I met you!"

Kansiime: "Some of you…"

Mulinge: "I met you."

Kansiime: "And she is actually taller than me."

Mulinge: [Laughs]

Kansiime: “That hurt!”

Mulinge: “I'm taller!”

Kansiime: “Taller! In every way. It hurt me. Nice to meet you, mummy!”

Mulinge: “Nice to meet you... Why are you calling me, mummy?”[Laughs]

Kansiime: “Because I want to be seen as young. [Mulinge continues laughing.] It's not on you. It's on me. [Both laugh.] This is for me. Not for you. So, mummy!”

Mulinge: “No! I hate you!” [Both are laughing.]

Kansiime: “Okay, my sister! I have a sister here.”

Mulinge: “Your taller sister!”

Sylvia Mulinge assumed the role of MTN Uganda CEO on October 1, 2022, becoming the first-ever female CEO of Uganda's biggest telecommunications company.

She replaced Wim Vanhelleputte who was promoted to a regional role as operating executive for the West and Central African Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group.

Before coming to MTN Uganda, Mulinge had been a business executive for over 20 years, with 15 years in the telecom industry.

Prior to MTN Uganda, she was the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since 2018, where she "is credited for driving the company’s customer obsession strategy to deliver long-term shareholder growth as well as creating preference for the Safaricom brand," according to a statement on the MTN website.

She joined Safaricom PLC in 2006, serving in various roles including Prepay Product Manager, Head of retail, Head of Safaricom Business, and Director of Consumer Business, among others.

