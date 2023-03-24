ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anne Kansiime ‘teases’ MTN Uganda CEO: Watch their amazing conversation

Mzee Asingwire

Comedian Anne Kansiime hung out with MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sylvia Mulinge, and they had a great time.

Anne Kansiime and Sylvia Mulinge
Anne Kansiime and Sylvia Mulinge

Kansiime had her laughing all through their conversation. Mulinge shared a video of their chat on her TikTok where she has over 17k followers. The conversation went like this.

Recommended articles

Mulinge: "I met you!"

Kansiime: "Some of you…"

Mulinge: "I met you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansiime: "And she is actually taller than me."

Mulinge: [Laughs]

Kansiime: “That hurt!”

Mulinge: “I'm taller!”

Kansiime: “Taller! In every way. It hurt me. Nice to meet you, mummy!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulinge: “Nice to meet you... Why are you calling me, mummy?”[Laughs]

Kansiime: “Because I want to be seen as young. [Mulinge continues laughing.] It's not on you. It's on me. [Both laugh.] This is for me. Not for you. So, mummy!”

Mulinge: “No! I hate you!” [Both are laughing.]

Kansiime: “Okay, my sister! I have a sister here.”

Mulinge: “Your taller sister!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvia Mulinge assumed the role of MTN Uganda CEO on October 1, 2022, becoming the first-ever female CEO of Uganda's biggest telecommunications company.

She replaced Wim Vanhelleputte who was promoted to a regional role as operating executive for the West and Central African Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group.

Before coming to MTN Uganda, Mulinge had been a business executive for over 20 years, with 15 years in the telecom industry.

Prior to MTN Uganda, she was the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since 2018, where she "is credited for driving the company’s customer obsession strategy to deliver long-term shareholder growth as well as creating preference for the Safaricom brand," according to a statement on the MTN website.

She joined Safaricom PLC in 2006, serving in various roles including Prepay Product Manager, Head of retail, Head of Safaricom Business, and Director of Consumer Business, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

Melody Sinzore opens up on rejecting offers to leave Radio Citizen

Melody Sinzore opens up on rejecting offers to leave Radio Citizen

Nadia vs Arrow Bwoy: Fans debate over who their son resembles more [Photos]

Nadia vs Arrow Bwoy: Fans debate over who their son resembles more [Photos]

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Former Kiss 100 presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Former Kiss 100 presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Anne Kansiime ‘teases’ MTN Uganda CEO: Watch their amazing conversation

Anne Kansiime ‘teases’ MTN Uganda CEO: Watch their amazing conversation

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Wema Sepetu, Amber Ray, Kamene Goro and Miss Trudy

Kamene Goro making radio comeback, Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Andrew Kibe and Amber Ray

Amber Ray shuts down Andrew Kibe's criticism

Dishon Mirugi and the late Elizabeth Githingi [Photo: Facebook]

Tragedy strikes as pastor dies in gospel artist's house