In a series of photos and a detailed caption, Anne shared their unique movie date experience and the special connection they shared at a space-themed celebration.

Anne Kiguta & son Uhuru go on a special movie date

For the first time, Anne Kiguta unveiled her all-grown son, Uhuru, in a showcase of their movie date.

Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality, known for keeping her personal life private, opened up about the privilege her work affords her and the joy of sharing special moments with her son.

Anne Kiguta's son meets the Russian Ambassador

The mother-son duo attended a space-themed celebration, where they had the unique opportunity to watch 'The Challenge', the first-ever feature film shot in space at the International Space Station (ISS).

"My little guy was almost quite literally over the moon to watch ‘The Challenge’, the first ever feature film shot in space at the ISS. He could barely blink as the cosmonauts did their drills and the rocket launched," she said.

Adding a diplomatic touch to the day, Anne Kiguta revealed that she had the honor of introducing her son to the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev.

Pulse Live Kenya

The space-themed celebration not only provided a unique cinematic experience but also served as a platform for diplomatic connections, celebrating six decades of relations between Kenya and Russia.

"My work affords me very few privileges but this is one of the most special ones: I had the singular honor to introduce the world’s greatest space geek, my son Uhuru, to HE the Russian Amb. to Kenya Dimitry Maksyimichev at a space-themed celebration marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and the Russian Federation," she wrote.

Anne Kiguta described the experience, highlighting how her son was almost literally over the moon watching the cosmonauts perform drills and witnessing the rocket launch.

Importance of diplomatic collaboration in the stars

In a time marked by complex diplomatic relationships globally, Anne highlighted the significance of collaboration in space exploration.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya and Russia, through their space-themed celebration, emphasised their commitment to increasing collaboration not only in science and technology but also in trade.

The movie date became a symbolic representation of nations finding common ground beyond the complexities of diplomatic affairs. Anne Kiguta commended the efforts of both Kenya and Russia in maintaining pleasant relations amid global challenges.

Anne Kiguta's son, the real life boss baby

Anne Kiguta concluded her post with congratulations to both Kenya and Russia, acknowledging their ability to navigate and sustain positive diplomatic relations.

She affectionately referred to her son, Uhuru, as her little universe and the real-life boss baby, showcasing the deep bond between mother and child.

Pulse Live Kenya

Anne Kiguta's relationships & motherhood journey

While Anne Kiguta has enjoyed professional success, her personal life has seen its share of challenges. The media personality was once engaged to Michael Ngunyi, a marketing and advertising guru, but the relationship ended.

Rumors surrounding a romantic involvement with Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru's nephew and personal assistant, also circulated in the past.

