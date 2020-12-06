Journalist Anne Kiguta has called it quits from Mediamax’s K24 TV, where she has been hosting Sunday night program Punchline, for the past 2 years.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms. Kiguta said she suspended her services to K24 as an independent contractor on 21st November, 2020.

The prolific news anchor said her decision to quit is because of the editorial direction the show was being forced to take, by the stations management, and because of that, she could not continue to be part of Punchline.

Anne Kiguta

“Let me begin by thanking you for welcoming me into your homes in my roles as a journalist and anchorwoman. As you know, for the last two years, I have been anchoring the Sunday evening program Punchline on K24. It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program.

Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the Editorial process and direction the show was being forced to take. I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November, 2020. My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in the Media Council of Kenya Act, which guides all journalists practicing in Kenya. As a result, I can no longer in good conscience continue to be part of Punchline.

I remain immensely proud of what we achieved and of the crew at K24 that worked incredibly hard each week to bring you the show. I wish them all the best going forward.

Goodbye for now. God bless you and God bless Kenya,” said Anne Kiguta.

Anne Kiguta's statement

Her exit comes a few weeks after Ms. Kiguta in a bold statement called out the K24 Management for cancelling Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s appearance on Punchline, because of his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

The mother of three mentioned that she disagreed with the decision made by the station’s management, and went on to apologize to the viewers of the program.

“Tonight, I begin with offering you an apology, we on Punchline invited the fiery first-time legislator Ndindi Nyoro on the program. The Kiharu legislator as we all know is a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto who has cast his aspersions on the BBI process, but that interview has been cancelled. As the host of this program, I have a responsibility to you the viewer and therefore, I must state that this was not my decision, and I respectfully disagree with it,” said Anne Kiguta.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta

MCK Code of Conduct

The Media Council of Kenya Code of Conduct demands that all journalists present balanced, unbiased and accurate stories.

"A person subject to this Act shall write a fair, accurate and an unbiased story on matters of public interest.

"Journalists shall defend the independence of all journalists from those seeking influence or control over news content," says part of the MCK Code of Conduct.

Larry Madowo and Dennis Galava

Anne Kiguta becomes the latest casualty in the list of journalists who have been forced to quit their jobs, for criticizing their employer. Daily Nation journalist Dennis Galava was suspended and later dismissed in 2016, after he wrote an editorial piece criticizing how President Uhuru Kenyatta's Government handled the national crises tht occured in 2015.

Another batch that followed was Larry Madowo and his then boss Linus Kaikai who took a stand on criticizing the government. The NMG management later took action on them after they defied their orders not to air the mock swearing in of ODM leader Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park, on 30th January, 2018.