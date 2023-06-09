Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

With her intelligence and style, she has established herself as one of the best female political and economic news anchors in the country.

Background & education

Born in 1984, Anne Kiguta is the youngest of four sisters. Her family, deeply rooted in Christian values, instilled in her the importance of charity work, which fueled her desire to become a lawyer.

Her father, an accountant, served as her role model in terms of hard work and work ethic.

For her education, Anne attended St. Christopher's Preparatory Primary School for her primary education, followed by Rusinga High School in Nairobi for her secondary education.

After completing high school, she pursued higher education at Daystar University, where she graduated in 2018 with a degree in Public Relations, Communications, and Electronic Media.

Media career

Anne Kiguta's career in media began at the age of 18 when she landed a job at a newly established church radio station, Hope FM.

During her three-year stint at the station, she played a crucial role in carving out a niche audience and conducting audience research.

She honed her journalism skills by covering local crime stories and eventually started anchoring news bulletins.

Later, she joined Capital FM as a senior anchor and news reporter before making a move to Standard Media Group in 2009.

At Standard she excelled in her role as a news anchor and reporter, delivering real-time news updates, conducting interviews, and hosting various news segments.

Her success on the show 'Checkpoint' caught the attention of Citizen TV, leading her to join the network in 2013 as a senior anchor and group digital manager.

Anne Kiguta also hosted the popular Sunday prime show called 'Punchline' on K24 until December 2020 when she quit after fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes

The program focused on political and economic issues in Kenya and Africa as a whole.

She had the privilege of interviewing influential personalities such as former President Uhuru Kenyatta, renowned economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs, and civil rights activist Jesse Jackson.

Anne currently works as an independent journalist, moderator and media coach

Family life

Anne Kiguta has experienced her fair share of challenges in her personal life. She was once engaged to Michael Ngunyi, a marketing and advertising guru, but the relationship ended after she discovered his infidelity.

There had also been rumors that she was once involved in a romantic relationship with Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru's nephew and personal assistant.

Although the details of their relationship remain uncertain, it is believed that Jomo Gecaga is the father of her twins—a boy and a girl. Anne Kiguta is a devoted mother to three children.

Philanthropic work

Driven by her upbringing and her own beliefs, Anne Kiguta actively engages in philanthropic endeavors.

She is a Kenya Child Nutrition Advocate for Save the Child UK, advocating for improved child nutrition to prevent undernutrition and its adverse effects.

Furthermore, she participates in mentoring programs for young girls and women, sharing her experiences and empowering them to pursue their dreams.

Net worth

