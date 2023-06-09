The sports category has moved to a new website.

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Lynet Okumu

Anne Kiguta is a renowned news anchor, talk show host and a philanthropist

Media personality Anne Kiguta
Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Nduta Kiguta is a renowned news anchor, talk show host, and a philanthropist who has made significant contributions to the media industry in Kenya.

With her intelligence and style, she has established herself as one of the best female political and economic news anchors in the country.

Born in 1984, Anne Kiguta is the youngest of four sisters. Her family, deeply rooted in Christian values, instilled in her the importance of charity work, which fueled her desire to become a lawyer.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta
Media Personality Anne Kiguta Media Personality Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya

Her father, an accountant, served as her role model in terms of hard work and work ethic.

For her education, Anne attended St. Christopher's Preparatory Primary School for her primary education, followed by Rusinga High School in Nairobi for her secondary education.

After completing high school, she pursued higher education at Daystar University, where she graduated in 2018 with a degree in Public Relations, Communications, and Electronic Media.

Media personality Anne Kiguta.
Media personality Anne Kiguta. Pulse Live Kenya

Anne Kiguta's career in media began at the age of 18 when she landed a job at a newly established church radio station, Hope FM.

During her three-year stint at the station, she played a crucial role in carving out a niche audience and conducting audience research.

She honed her journalism skills by covering local crime stories and eventually started anchoring news bulletins.

Media personality Anne Kiguta.
Media personality Anne Kiguta. Media Personality Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya

Later, she joined Capital FM as a senior anchor and news reporter before making a move to Standard Media Group in 2009.

At Standard she excelled in her role as a news anchor and reporter, delivering real-time news updates, conducting interviews, and hosting various news segments.

Her success on the show 'Checkpoint' caught the attention of Citizen TV, leading her to join the network in 2013 as a senior anchor and group digital manager.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta
Media Personality Anne Kiguta Media Personality Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya

Anne Kiguta also hosted the popular Sunday prime show called 'Punchline' on K24 until December 2020 when she quit after fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes

The program focused on political and economic issues in Kenya and Africa as a whole.

She had the privilege of interviewing influential personalities such as former President Uhuru Kenyatta, renowned economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs, and civil rights activist Jesse Jackson.

Media personality Anne Kiguta.
Media personality Anne Kiguta. Pulse Live Kenya

Anne currently works as an independent journalist, moderator and media coach

Anne Kiguta has experienced her fair share of challenges in her personal life. She was once engaged to Michael Ngunyi, a marketing and advertising guru, but the relationship ended after she discovered his infidelity.

There had also been rumors that she was once involved in a romantic relationship with Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru's nephew and personal assistant.

Although the details of their relationship remain uncertain, it is believed that Jomo Gecaga is the father of her twins—a boy and a girl. Anne Kiguta is a devoted mother to three children.

Media personality Anne Kiguta.
Media personality Anne Kiguta. ece-auto-gen

Driven by her upbringing and her own beliefs, Anne Kiguta actively engages in philanthropic endeavors.

She is a Kenya Child Nutrition Advocate for Save the Child UK, advocating for improved child nutrition to prevent undernutrition and its adverse effects.

Furthermore, she participates in mentoring programs for young girls and women, sharing her experiences and empowering them to pursue their dreams.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta
Media Personality Anne Kiguta Media Personality Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya
While the exact figures of Anne Kiguta's net worth remain undisclosed, her talent and achievements in the media industry have undoubtedly contributed to her financial success.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
