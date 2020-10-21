Auntie Boss Actress Eve D'Souza and boyfriend tie the Knot in private wedding (Photos)

Media Personality cum Auntie Boss Actress Eve D'Souza is officially off the market after walking down the Aisle with her longtime boyfriend Simon Anderson.

The two love birds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony that was graced by close friends and a few family members.

An excited D'Souza later shared photos from her wedding on Instagram with a caption that reads; “How it started... how it's going 😊 #happy Married 16.10.2020 ❤❤”

The wedding comes barely a year after Anderson proposed to D'Souza at the Candolim Beach in Goa, India.

“The entire universe conspired to help us find each other and it was truly worth the wait 🥰 Once in a lifetime, you meet someone special who changes everything... I can’t wait to marry you and look forward to a lifetime of adventures and special moments together @simon.p.anderson ♥️💍 #engaged #love #goa #india” Wrote Eve D'Souza on her engagement day.

The two went public with their relationship back in January, 2019 where D’Souza introduced Anderson as the love of her life.

