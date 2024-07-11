The sports category has moved to a new website.

Azziad speaks as CS Ababu faces pressure to disclose Olympics travel list

Denis Mwangi

Ababu Namwamba has been pressed to make the list of Kenyans travelling to the Paris Olympics public

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya

Radio presenter and influencer Azziad Nasenya has released a statement addressing recent false allegations about her involvement with the Kenyan government and her personal travels.

This move comes in response to rumours about her involvement with the government and the funding of her travels.

Azziad began by refuting claims that she is part of the Kenyan delegation to the Paris Olympics 2024. She expressed her dismay at the spread of false information.

Kenyans have pilled pressure of Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to publicly disclose the list of Kenyans scheduled to travel to Paris for the Olympics.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Azziad detailed her past involvement with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, specifically as a member of the Creatives Technical Committee under the Talanta Hela Council.

This committee, led by the esteemed Daniel Ndambuki (Churchill), aimed to represent young creatives.

However, the committee was dissolved in June 2023, and since then, Azziad has had no further involvement.

Addressing another significant allegation, Azziad clarified that her travels to Dubai and other destinations were not funded by the government.

She emphasised that all such trips were financed through her personal means, clients, or family.

This clarification comes in the wake of accusations that her last Dubai trip was funded by public money meant for stadium renovations.

Azziad explained that her Dubai visit was to produce content for a client campaign, entirely funded by the client.

She urged the public to refer to her social media for verification of these expenses.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Azziad took this opportunity to highlight the achievements of Kenya's youth population in promoting government accountability.

She expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the recent protests.

Azziad reaffirmed her pledge to use her platform to champion positive change in the country.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports has issued a directive concerning the preparation and management of Team Kenya for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

This directive, addressed to Francis Mutuku, the Secretary General of the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK), emphasises the need for transparency and accountability in finalising the team delegation and managing related expenditures.

The directive follows a meeting held on July 10, 2024, by the Preparatory and Management Committee (PMC) for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023 Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

CS Namwamba outlined several critical points that NOCK is required to expedite:

Finalization of Team Delegation:

  • The delegation should include athletes, officials, and medics, with each member's specific role clearly detailed.
  • The delegation size must be kept to the bare minimum, prioritizing athletes, their coaches, and medics.
  • This aligns with the PMC's directive to ensure efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Rationalization of the Budget:

  • The provisional budget, initially agreed upon by NOCK and the Principal Secretary/Accounting Officer for the State Department of Sports, needs to be revised.
  • The final budget should reflect the actual number of qualified athletes and a revised scale of allowances and rewards for athletes, in accordance with the revised 2023 guidelines.
  • This measure is part of the broader austerity initiatives being implemented across all expenditure centers of the Ministry.

Detailed Reporting on Expenditures:

  • A comprehensive report on the process, status, and cost of the ceremonial, training, and competition kits for Team Kenya, procured by NOCK, must be prepared.
  • This report is to be presented at the next PMC meeting.

Namwamba stressed the importance of transparency in government operations. He directed that the full list of Team Kenya delegates and the finalised budget be made public by NOCK, in line with the government's accountability policy.

