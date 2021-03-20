Singer Kevin Bahati has joined the list of musicians who have composed special tribute songs dedicated to the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

On Friday, Bahati released a tribute song dubbed #SafiriSalama, praising Magufuli for the good things he did while in power as the President of Tanzania.

Bahati who holds close ties with a number of Artistes from Tanzania, among them Diamond, Rayvanny and others expressed his heartfelt condolences through the special song.

The song in question is already trending at number 6 with over 181K views.

“This is One of the Hardest Studio Sessions I have Done!!! At Some Point I thought I was a Tanzanian 😭😭😭 R.I.P JOHN MAGUFULI Premiers in a Few Minutes

“Mbona Umeondoka Mapema??? Na Haukusema!!! 😭😭😭 Nani ataitwa Mlezi Wa Wasanii Na Simba @diamondplatnumz Amsifie??? 😭😭😭 #BAHATI MAGUFULI SAFIRI SALAMA VIDEO Now”

Video

Almost all Tanzanian artistes have released tribute songs for their fallen leader, basing on the fact that he was very close to them.

The late Magafuli was one of the biggest consumers of Bongo Flava Music and he almost knew all the artistes by name and more so their work (Songs).

Diamond teamed up with; Lava Lava, Malkia Karen, Gnako, Belle 9, Dulla Makabila, Queen Darleen, Zuchu, Khadija Kopa, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Marioo, Baba Levo, Christina Shusho, Ben PoL, Darasa, Joe Lwaga, Barnaba, Maua Sama, Christina Shusho, Cyril Kamikaze, Mrisho Mpoto, Maarifa Chege and Madee for a song called Lala Salama.

Harmonize and his Konde Gang team also released a song called Asante Magufuli. Rayvanny’s tribute song is called Kifo.

