Minutes after the death announcement of Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, Bongo Flava artistes led by Diamond, Juma Jux and Khadija Kopa hit the studio to record a special tribute song for their departed President.

Videos shared by a number of local media houses in Tanzania, captures more than 20 musicians in studio in the middle of the night, eulogizing Magufuli through a special composition.

Some of the stars spotted in a studio that was in a somber mood include; Lava Lava, Malkia Karen Gnako, Belle 9, Dulla Makabila, Queen Darleen, Zuchu, Khadija Kopa, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Shilole, Marioo, Baba Levo, Christina Shusho, Ben Pol among others.

The song which is being “cooked” by three producers namely; S2Kizzy, Abbah Process and Lizer Classic is expected to be out on Thursday (Today).

“Nyota wa Bongo Fleva wakiendelea kutia vocal hapa studio muda huu katika uandaaji wa wimbo maalumu Kwa ajili ya maombolezo ya msiba wa Taifa uliotokea wa Kifo cha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli” reads a caption from Wasafi TV.

The late Magafuli was one of the biggest consumers of Bongo Flava Music and he almost knew all the big artistes by name and more so their work (Songs).

Magufuli Vs Artistes

During the 2020 General Election campaigns almost all artistes campaigned for him and the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Party.

He had a direct connection with musicians and even in July last year he managed to bring together nemesis Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize and Alikiba at State House during a special lunch that had been organized by CCM.

In his speech, Magufuli mentioned that he was happy to see the three who are always pitted against each for the crown of the Bongo Flava King share a Table, because it proves that Tanzania is bigger than their individual differences.

On December 31, 2019, President Magufuli made a surprise phone call to Diamond Platnumz in the middle of his show in Kigoma, applauding him for flying high the Bongo flag and being a good role model in the industry.

The Head of State, disclosed that he had wished to attend Diamond’s concert and be part of history as the musician celebrated ten years of his music career.

Magufuli's death was announced by Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu, who said that Magufuli died of heart complications on Wednesday, at around 6PM.

