Bahati's baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Dennis Milimo

Singer Kevin Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura has been hospitalized.

On Friday, Diana Marua and her hubby Bahati shared Ms Obura’s photo and videos while in hospital, wishing her a quick recovery.

“Get well soon Mama Mueni @yvette_obura 😘 Healing is your portion in Jesus Name.

“Thank you @komarockmodern healthcare.i know she's in good hands. 🙏,” wrote Diana Marua.

Bahati also put up a post asking Kenyans to pray for his baby mama.

“Join us in praying for Mama @mueni_bahati Quick Recovery 🙏. Thank You @komarockmodern for your Hospitality!,” Bahati said.

In a separate post, Yvette Obura said that she had received lots of love and messages from her fans.

“I have received a lot of love for the past 5 days. Thank you all for the love and message,”

“I need this thing out of my hand by tomorrow, it’s so uncomfortable… God needs to come through,” wrote Yvette Obura.

Despite the hospitalization, it’s not year clear what Yvette is suffering from.

Dennis Milimo

