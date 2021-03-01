Singer Kevin Bahati has responded to a fan who claimed that he only uses light skinned vixens in his music videos.

The fan identified as Angila had responded to Bahati photo with a video vixen in his new song Mi Amor, telling the singer to continue sidelining them (Dark skinned vixens) yet they still love him.

“Btw Baha, sisi mablaki kama Pozee hatutawai tokea kwa video zako 😅 tubague tu na vile tunakupends 🔥🔥🔥,” said the fan.

Bahati’s response after female fan accused him of only using light skin vixens in music videos

Bahati responded asking Angila to tell all black beauties interested in featuring in his next song to send him DM as soon as possible.

“@angilashitua Tell all Black Beauty's Who are interested to Be Vixens in my next Video to DM Asap 😉,” said Bahati.

He added; “@angilashitua NEXT VIDEO!!! THATS A PROMISE 🙂”

Bahati is one of the many Kenyan musicians who started their careers as Gospel artsistes and went on to register tremendous success, but have since switched to secular music claiming that the Gospel world is ‘rotten’ than the secular world.

He is also the latest to have joined secular from Gospel.