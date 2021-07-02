Sanaipei Tande's advice as she remembers being fired from Nation FM

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Tande advised that people should be careful for what they wish and pray for as the universe is always ready to respond.

She noted that at that particular time she was manifesting for more resting time, little did she know that her prayer will be answered in form of a dismissal.

“I remember a time in 2015 I was so tired of work I wished I could chill on my couch FOR DAYS! Believe! Me and a bunch of people got fired that same year! 🤣🤣🤣 Be careful of the ENERGIES you put out there, the universe responds bila ubaguzi 😁” remembered Sanaipei Tande.

In 2015, the Amina hit-maker was fired under unclear circumstances by her then employer Nation Media Group. She was dismissed alongside her them colleagues, Anto Neosoul and Ciru Muriuki.

“Dear loyal listeners! 2day was my last day on

@NationFMKe..as I just learned😅! No hard feelings! I will miss U All!” reads a tweet from Sanaipei back in 2015.

Following suit, her colleagues and radio hosts Anto Neosoul and Ciru Muriuki, also tweeted their farewell to fans.

“Guys today was my last day on @NationFMKe. Thank you all so much for your support in my time there. See you on the flip!” said Ciru Muriuki (2015).

Anto tweeted; “Guys, it’s been real. Today was my last day at @NationFMKe. @CiruMuriuki #TeamInsomia Lives (2015).

Currently, Ciru Muriuki works at BBC while Anto Neosoul is back at Nation FM.

Karaoke Shows

On March 5th 2020, Sanaipei Tande announced that she will no longer be hosting karaoke shows after 13 years.

The Kina actress announced her exit in the Karaoke world via her Instagram page where she thanked her fans for supporting her during the years she has been hosting. Ms Sanaipei disclosed that she has been to thirty-two clubs in thirteen years.