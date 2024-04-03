Actor Sammy Mwangi gives health update amid death reports

In a video posted on TikTok, Amina Hussein, Mwangi's colleague, expressed her dismay over the rumors circulating online and pleaded with individuals to cease spreading false information that could potentially harm others.

"Naskia kuna hii rumour inaenda round mnaua mtu. Come on bwana wasee wacheni kuuwa watu. Si poa," Amina conveyed.

Sammy Mwangi confirms his well-being

Shortly after Amina's plea, Sammy Mwangi himself appeared in the video to put an end to the speculation surrounding his supposed demise.

With a lighthearted tone, Mwangi reassured viewers that he was alive and well, urging them to focus on more constructive activities rather than engaging in the spread of false news.

"Kwani hamna kazi nini? Kazi ni mingi kwa serikali... Niko fiti bado natesa kama kawaida. Mr. Tits is still going man," Mwangi affirmed.

Sammy Mwangi's debut in acting

The first taste of the acting bug hit Sammy in class five when he played the role of a door in a school drama.

The following year, in class six, he landed a more significant role, winning an award for the best actor.

Despite initially aspiring to be a doctor, Sammy found himself drawn to the world of acting, a decision supported by his parents.

In 2014, after completing his education, Sammy stepped onto the stage at Fanaka Arts. Auditioning and impressing during rehearsals, he marked the beginning of a journey that would shape his career in the entertainment industry.

The role of Tito in 'Becky'

Sammy's journey took a significant turn when he auditioned for a role in the popular Citizen TV series 'Becky'.

'Becky' is the new Citizen TV show that premiered on July 31, 2023. The show replaced the 'Sultana' series which ended on July 27.

While auditioning for a different character, he found resonance with the character Tito, a hardworking and compassionate gentleman who strives to provide for his girlfriend and her child by selling 'Mtura'.

Excitement filled Sammy as he embraced the role, portraying Tito's struggles authentically.

The character's challenges resonated with many viewers who approached Sammy, sharing how they had experienced similar hardships in the streets.