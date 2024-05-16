Trisha Khalid talks about her fake death & impact it had on her family

Fosi Hamis, better known as Trisha Khalid, is a name that resonates well within the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Trisha has become a household name, particularly known for her role as the villain Ruby in Maisha Magic’s telenovela ‘Kovu’.

Currently, she captivates audiences as Trisha in the popular Citizen TV show ‘Becky’. Her move from Mombasa to Nairobi was a strategic step taken to pursue greater opportunities in acting, which has paid off given her success in the industry.

How Trisha Khalid's fake death affected her mum

In an interview with Vickie Vickinah on May 15, Trisha opened up about one of the darker sides of fame — dealing with harmful rumours. She recounted a distressing incident where a rumour about her being involved in a fatal accident spread across the internet.

"There was a page that posted that I had an accident and I died. That left my mum terrified. My whole family was terrified," she shared.

During this time, her inability to answer phone calls due to her shooting schedule only fueled her family’s panic, to the point where her mother almost flew to Nairobi to verify her safety.

"My whole family was terrified. She was calling me but I was shooting so I wasn't picking up, She almost took a flight to Nairobi to come to see me. That was so bad," she said.

I was a conductor of the Modern Coast bus - Trisha Khalid

Before her rise to fame, Trisha's career path was as diverse as it was challenging. She initially pursued studies in cabin crew training and briefly worked in the aviation industry. Trisha's first job was as a car hire agent at a company in Mombasa.

She later transitioned to a more demanding role as a Modern Coast bus conductor, where she frequently traveled between Mombasa and Nairobi.

"Nilisomea cabin crew... In my first job, I was a car hire agent at a certain company in Mombasa. After that nilikuwa nikaingia conductor wa bus, Modern Coast. Hiyo ni kazi ilikuwa inaniingizia 15K per month. I used to travel from Mombasa to Nairobi. Nikifika Nairobi narudi na hiyo job. I didn't even have time for my family or myself," she said.

The job was not only physically demanding but also came with expectations from passengers. "The worst thing was when we arrived, passengers expected me, as a cabin crew, to go into the boot and get their luggage. It was the hardest job I’ve ever done because I lost a lot of weight," Trisha recalled.

