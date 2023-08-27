The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Lynet Okumu

Trisha Khalid entered the world of acting following a call from Lulu Hassan

Trisha Khalid
Trisha Khalid

Trisha Khalid, a renowned Kenyan actress, businesswoman, and social media sensation, has carved her own unique path in the world of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Trisha is famous for her role as Ruby in Maisha Magic’s telenovela ‘Kovu’. She is currently playing the role of Trisha in the Citizen TV show ‘Becky’.

Born in 1994, Trisha Khalid's roots trace back to Likoni, Mombasa County.

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid.
Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trisha Khalid speaks on her role ‘Ruby’ on Swahili Telenovela' Kovu'

Her education journey took her across the ferry, attending Star of the Sea Primary School and later Star of the Sea High School.

Trisha's mother took on the role of raising her and her six siblings after the death of their father. She is the youngest among one boy and five girls.

Trisha's path to the acting world was far from planned. Her journey began within the walls of her school, where her passion for drama and festivals found an outlet.

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid.
Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya

Little did she know that her talent would transcend these school performances. Fate knocked on her door when media personality Lulu Hassan offered her a role in the Maisha Magic show 'Kovu'.

Portraying Ruby in 'Kovu' presented a challenging yet rewarding role for Trisha. While the character earned her recognition, she acknowledges the complexity of Ruby's persona, which led some viewers to harbor mixed feelings about her.

In the Citizen TV show 'Becky', Trisha plays the character of the same name. Trisha's portrayal is that of a woman deeply committed to safeguarding her love for Junior( Andrew Levy).

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid.
Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lulu Hassan wins prestigious award

She becomes consumed by the idea of marrying Junior to secure his loyalty, harboring resentment towards Becky, Junior's ex-girlfriend and current maid.

Trisha's character navigates a rollercoaster of emotions driven by Junior's interactions with Becky.

Beyond her acting prowess, Trisha Khalid has demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit. She owns Trendy Collection, an online fashion business that reflects her love for fashion.

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid.
Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya

Her dedication to the business is evident in her hands-on approach, even modeling the clothing she sells to create a unique connection with her clients.

Additionally, she manages a salon at Tees Beauty World in Bamburi.

Trisha's personal life has garnered attention as well. She affirms that curves in her physique are mostly inherited, unlike what most people believe that she underwent surgery.

Candid about her past, she admits to having dated a sponsor, an experience she considers a learning curve.

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid.
Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

She advises individuals in such relationships to manage their finances wisely, investing a significant portion for a secure future.

She believes that sponsors often seek transient pleasure and suggests utilising the financial support for meaningful investments.

In the midst of fame, Trisha Khalid found herself entangled in a scandal. Accusations of being involved with a married man swirled, putting her under intense scrutiny.

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid.
Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya
However, Trisha weathered the storm with poise and resilience. She emphasised that her side of the story wasn't fully heard and highlighted that both parties were aware of their choices.

