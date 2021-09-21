Betty Kyallo gets lucrative job with internationally acclaimed film

“Happy to share with you a major announcement. I am officially the Unit Publicist of a worldly acclaimed film #HalfChance; The Great Gamble,” she said.

A unit publicist is responsible for collaboration between the various members of the production, cast, crew and media as the film shoot takes place.

They work with several members of the team to increase the movie’s publicity and coordinate press strategies for film shoots to ensure the specific release of any press coverage that will be helpful to the film without jeopardizing publicity when the film is actually released.

Unit Publicists oversee the unit press and publicity budgets to remain on track under the direction of the producer.

Betty’s background in the media will help in the execution of her role by networking with her former colleagues.

“I am happy excited and proud to work with the absolutely talented team of young Kenyan creatives in this film that will be distributed by Miramax Films.

"Apart from being the Unit Publicist, I shall also have a role in the fantastic film which is predicted to win the hearts of big players in the global film industry. From Kenya to the World!” she said.

Kenyans have been making breakthroughs in the international film industry with comedian Eddy Butita recently scripting and directing the Swahili version of Upshaws an American sitcom created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks.

The funnyman said that he has always wanted to work with Netflix and when the opportunity presented itself he grabbed it with both hands.

He added that he was contacted by Netflix to be their first Swahili Comedy Writer and Director.

