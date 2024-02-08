15 Kenyan celebrities whose partners are not Kenyan

Kenyan celebrities are not left out of this trend, with many opting to marry partners from different countries.

Let's take a look at some of the Kenyan celebrities who have found love outside their homeland.

Bien Aime Baraza

Chiki Kuruka, a renowned fitness instructor and dance choreographer, is of Nigerian and Swiss descent.

In a romantic gesture, Sauti Sol's Bien rented out an entire cinema hall at Westgate Mall in Nairobi for a grand proposal.

He went down on one knee to ask for Chiki's hand in marriage, creating a memorable and extravagant moment.

Pulse Live Kenya

Willis Raburu

After separating with his ex-wife opular media personality Willis Raburu found love across borders with Ivy Namu, whose origins trace back to Uganda.

Despite their differing nationalities, the couple's love story proves that love transcends geographical boundaries.

Willis and Ivy have two children together.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

Polycarp Otieno 'Fancy Fingers'

Polycarp Otieno, fondly known as Fancy Fingers, the guitarist of Sauti Sol, found his soulmate in Lady Mandy, a fashion stylist hailing from Burundi.

Their union has been blessed with a son.

Pulse Live Kenya

Emmy Kosgei

Emmy Kosgei, an award-winning gospel artist, defied age barriers when she married Bishop Anselm Madubuko, a prominent clergyman from Nigeria.

Despite their significant age difference, their love remains strong, with Emmy describing Bishop Anselm as a mature and loving partner who enriches her life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Amani

Cecilia Wairimu, also known as Amani, transitioned from secular to gospel music and tied the knot with her Nigerian husband Chinasa Udeala in 2017.

The couple opted for a private ceremony, exclusively attended by close friends and family members.

Due to the confidentiality surrounding the event, many speculated that Amani was still engaged until she disclosed her marital status during an interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wendy Kimani

Renowned singer Wendy Kimani exchanged vows with her longtime partner Marvin Onderwater in a lavish wedding ceremony held at Don Bosco Catholic Church, Upperhill.

Following their nuptials, the former Tusker Project Fame contestant and her spouse decided to settle permanently in Holland, where they have been residing since, while still making regular visits to Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyota Ndogo

After a failed marriage, Nyota Ndogo found love again with Henning Nielsen, her Dutch husband.

Their cultural wedding ceremony in Mombasa symbolized the fusion of their backgrounds, highlighting the richness of diversity in love and marriage.

The expectant mother of one has always praised her husband and showcased her happiness.

Nyota Ndogo and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Jeff Koinange

Celebrated media personality Jeff Koinange shares a strong bond with his wife, Shaila Koinange, and their son Jamal Mbiyu Koinange.

Koinange has always kept both his wife and son out of the limelight.

Pulse Live Kenya

Daddie Marto

Renowned Kenyan actor Martin Githinji, famously known as Daddie Marto, is married to Christine Kokueendera Lwanga.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Ugandan wedding ceremony held in Lubowa, Uganda, the bride's hometown.

Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga Pulse Live Kenya

Jeff Okello 'Ninja'

Jeff Okello, widely recognized as Ninja from the popular Kenyan TV show "Mother-in-law," wed his Finnish partner Katja Maria Huhta in 2018.

The couple exchanged vows in an exclusive wedding ceremony held at the Afrosayari Hotel in Utawala.

Pulse Live Kenya

Anita Nderu

Media personality Anita Nderu found love in Barrett Raftery, her partner with whom she shares a daughter named Kaya.

Their union showcases the joy and fulfillment found in cross-cultural relationships and the beauty of building a family together.

Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Shorn Arwa

Shorn Arwa embarked on an international journey of love when she met her Nigerian husband during a trip to Dubai.

Their relationship blossomed despite the distance, leading Shorn to relocate to the UK in April 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

Michelle Morgan

Former news anchor Michelle Morgan exchanged vows with her long-term Chinese fiancé, Peng Chen, in a picturesque destination wedding in Seychelles.

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Simba Arati

Kisii Governor Simba Arati is married to May 'Kwamboka' Arati, who hails from China.

Arati and Kwamboka have been a couple for several years, and she has consistently demonstrated support for her husband's political aspirations.

Remarkably, she has learned the Kisii language and can fluently speak it.

Pulse Live Kenya

Savara

Yvonne Endo, the girlfriend of Savara, is a Kenyan-Japanese artist and designer who was raised in Nairobi. She runs a luxury clothing business alongside her sister, Patti Endo.

Yvonne and Savara crossed paths at a concert in Nairobi. While they officially announced their relationship in 2020, it is believed that they started dating in 2018 but opted to keep it private.