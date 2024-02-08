The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

15 Kenyan celebrities whose partners are not Kenyan

Lynet Okumu

Here are 13 Kenyan celebrities with spouses from China, Uganda, and the Netherlands among other countries.

Kenyan celebrities whose spouses are not Kenyan
Kenyan celebrities whose spouses are not Kenyan

In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend among celebrities worldwide, including Kenya, of finding love beyond national borders.

Recommended articles

Kenyan celebrities are not left out of this trend, with many opting to marry partners from different countries.

Let's take a look at some of the Kenyan celebrities who have found love outside their homeland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiki Kuruka, a renowned fitness instructor and dance choreographer, is of Nigerian and Swiss descent.

In a romantic gesture, Sauti Sol's Bien rented out an entire cinema hall at Westgate Mall in Nairobi for a grand proposal.

He went down on one knee to ask for Chiki's hand in marriage, creating a memorable and extravagant moment.

Bien and Chiki Kuruka
Bien and Chiki Kuruka Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

After separating with his ex-wife opular media personality Willis Raburu found love across borders with Ivy Namu, whose origins trace back to Uganda.

Despite their differing nationalities, the couple's love story proves that love transcends geographical boundaries.

Willis and Ivy have two children together.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2
Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Polycarp Otieno, fondly known as Fancy Fingers, the guitarist of Sauti Sol, found his soulmate in Lady Mandy, a fashion stylist hailing from Burundi.

Their union has been blessed with a son.

Polycarp Fancy Fingers with his wife Lady Mandy
Polycarp "Fancy Fingers" with his wife Lady Mandy Pulse Live Kenya

Emmy Kosgei, an award-winning gospel artist, defied age barriers when she married Bishop Anselm Madubuko, a prominent clergyman from Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their significant age difference, their love remains strong, with Emmy describing Bishop Anselm as a mature and loving partner who enriches her life.

Emmy Kosgei and Nigerian hubby Madubuko
Emmy Kosgei and Nigerian hubby Madubuko Pulse Live Kenya

Cecilia Wairimu, also known as Amani, transitioned from secular to gospel music and tied the knot with her Nigerian husband Chinasa Udeala in 2017.

The couple opted for a private ceremony, exclusively attended by close friends and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the confidentiality surrounding the event, many speculated that Amani was still engaged until she disclosed her marital status during an interview.

Amani and her hubby
Amani and her hubby Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned singer Wendy Kimani exchanged vows with her longtime partner Marvin Onderwater in a lavish wedding ceremony held at Don Bosco Catholic Church, Upperhill.

Following their nuptials, the former Tusker Project Fame contestant and her spouse decided to settle permanently in Holland, where they have been residing since, while still making regular visits to Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wendy-Kimani and her hubby
Wendy-Kimani and her hubby Pulse Live Kenya

After a failed marriage, Nyota Ndogo found love again with Henning Nielsen, her Dutch husband.

Their cultural wedding ceremony in Mombasa symbolized the fusion of their backgrounds, highlighting the richness of diversity in love and marriage.

The expectant mother of one has always praised her husband and showcased her happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nyota Ndogo and her husband
Nyota Ndogo and her husband Nyota Ndogo and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated media personality Jeff Koinange shares a strong bond with his wife, Shaila Koinange, and their son Jamal Mbiyu Koinange.

Koinange has always kept both his wife and son out of the limelight.

Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinange
Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Kenyan actor Martin Githinji, famously known as Daddie Marto, is married to Christine Kokueendera Lwanga.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Ugandan wedding ceremony held in Lubowa, Uganda, the bride's hometown.

Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga
Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Okello, widely recognized as Ninja from the popular Kenyan TV show "Mother-in-law," wed his Finnish partner Katja Maria Huhta in 2018.

The couple exchanged vows in an exclusive wedding ceremony held at the Afrosayari Hotel in Utawala.

Mother-in-law actor Jeff Okello 'Ninja' and his Finnish wife
Mother-in-law actor Jeff Okello 'Ninja' and his Finnish wife Pulse Live Kenya

Media personality Anita Nderu found love in Barrett Raftery, her partner with whom she shares a daughter named Kaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their union showcases the joy and fulfillment found in cross-cultural relationships and the beauty of building a family together.

Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary
Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Shorn Arwa embarked on an international journey of love when she met her Nigerian husband during a trip to Dubai.

Their relationship blossomed despite the distance, leading Shorn to relocate to the UK in April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya

Former news anchor Michelle Morgan exchanged vows with her long-term Chinese fiancé, Peng Chen, in a picturesque destination wedding in Seychelles.

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo)
Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo) Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kisii Governor Simba Arati is married to May 'Kwamboka' Arati, who hails from China.

Arati and Kwamboka have been a couple for several years, and she has consistently demonstrated support for her husband's political aspirations.

Remarkably, she has learned the Kisii language and can fluently speak it.

Simba Arati's wife, May Kwamboka Arati
Simba Arati's wife, May Kwamboka Arati Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Endo, the girlfriend of Savara, is a Kenyan-Japanese artist and designer who was raised in Nairobi. She runs a luxury clothing business alongside her sister, Patti Endo.

Yvonne and Savara crossed paths at a concert in Nairobi. While they officially announced their relationship in 2020, it is believed that they started dating in 2018 but opted to keep it private.

Sauti Sol's Savara with his girlfriend Yvonne Endo
Sauti Sol's Savara with his girlfriend Yvonne Endo Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why fans think Taylor Swift snubbed Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammys

Why fans think Taylor Swift snubbed Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammys

15 Kenyan celebrities whose partners are not Kenyan

15 Kenyan celebrities whose partners are not Kenyan

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

Police intervene after Akothee was allegedly attacked by goons at Migori County offices

Police intervene after Akothee was allegedly attacked by goons at Migori County offices

Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports