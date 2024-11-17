The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday

Charles Ouma

Nandy will now cruise in style after Billnass splashed millions to gift the singer her dream car.

Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday
Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday

Tanzanian singer Nandy celebrated her 32nd birthday over the weekend and her husband Billnass went all out to make the day not only special but also memorable.

Recommended articles

Billnass pampered her with gifts to celebrate the day and professed his love for her in a show of love and appreciation.

He splashed millions to purchase Nandy’s dream car which was presented to the singer on her birthday along with other gifts.

The singer could not hold back her excitement while receiving the brand new Land Rover Defender from Billnass.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday
Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

She thanked him for the gift, noting that the white SUV has been her dream car and she is delighted to own one, courtesy of her husband.

Nandi who was overcome by emotions took to social media to thank her singer husband.

"MUME WANGU ASANTE MUNGU AONGEZE PALIPO PUNGUA NAKUPENDA MNO 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 ONE OF MY DREAM CAR....(Thank you so much my husband and may God replenish from where this came. I love you so much and thanks for getting me one of my dream cars)," Nandy wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also reflected on their hard work which has seen them rise to where they are and noted that it is now time to enjoy the fruits of the same.

"Tushachumia sana juani acha tulie kivulini sasa..! (We have hustled so hard in the sun, it is now time to enjoy in the shade)," she added.

Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday
Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wanaume mmeumbiwa kupepesa macho ila jua una watu wanakuhitaji - Nandy to Billnass

ADVERTISEMENT

The car came along with a brand-new Iphone16 which was presented to the birthday girl.

Billnass also penned a message in which he heaped praises on the singer for being part of his life.

He also appreciated the virtues that Nandi has and for taking time to raise their child in a loving and responsible way.

"In the prayer and dua that I pray daily when I wake up. I remember to thank God and say thank you for making you a part of my life... I confess that Allah has favored me a lot by giving me a beautiful woman, with intelligence, wisdom, wisdom, and love, you have given birth to a beautiful child and You have set aside time to raise her well, You give me happiness by giving me comfort Good words and visions...

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday
Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

"I want the whole world to know the way I love you...Unfortunately, I am not very good at writing and that's the few I can say, I will write in our book full of love Happy...May You Meet Many Good Things...Happy Birthday My Everything, My PYG, My Friend, and Mama Kenaya ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Billnass wrote.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section to wish Nandy a happy birthday.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday

Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday

Khaligraph Jones: Business empire, family, defining moments, KCSE grade & awards

Khaligraph Jones: Business empire, family, defining moments, KCSE grade & awards

Carol Radull makes comeback to radio after 2-year break

Carol Radull makes comeback to radio after 2-year break

John-Allan Namu celebrates milestone in his career after winning global award

John-Allan Namu celebrates milestone in his career after winning global award

Mulamwah inspires fans with update on his mansion, praises Kaligraph Jones

Mulamwah inspires fans with update on his mansion, praises Kaligraph Jones

Willy Paul, Mkadinali unite to shed light on weight of 'Society Pressure'

Willy Paul, Mkadinali unite to shed light on weight of 'Society Pressure'

RIP: Other side of Tabitha Gatwiri you didn’t know, but should always remember

RIP: Other side of Tabitha Gatwiri you didn’t know, but should always remember

Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

Abigail Chams spreads love with new anthem ‘Muhibu’

Abigail Chams spreads love with new anthem ‘Muhibu’

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral