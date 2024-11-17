Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday

Billnass pampered her with gifts to celebrate the day and professed his love for her in a show of love and appreciation.

He splashed millions to purchase Nandy’s dream car which was presented to the singer on her birthday along with other gifts.

The singer could not hold back her excitement while receiving the brand new Land Rover Defender from Billnass.

Singer Nandy with her husband, Billnass who gifted her a white Land Rover Defender on her 32nd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

She thanked him for the gift, noting that the white SUV has been her dream car and she is delighted to own one, courtesy of her husband.

Nandi who was overcome by emotions took to social media to thank her singer husband.

"MUME WANGU ASANTE MUNGU AONGEZE PALIPO PUNGUA NAKUPENDA MNO 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 ONE OF MY DREAM CAR....(Thank you so much my husband and may God replenish from where this came. I love you so much and thanks for getting me one of my dream cars)," Nandy wrote.

She also reflected on their hard work which has seen them rise to where they are and noted that it is now time to enjoy the fruits of the same.

"Tushachumia sana juani acha tulie kivulini sasa..! (We have hustled so hard in the sun, it is now time to enjoy in the shade)," she added.

The car came along with a brand-new Iphone16 which was presented to the birthday girl.

Billnass pens heartwarming message to celebrate Nandy's birthday

Billnass also penned a message in which he heaped praises on the singer for being part of his life.

He also appreciated the virtues that Nandi has and for taking time to raise their child in a loving and responsible way.

"In the prayer and dua that I pray daily when I wake up. I remember to thank God and say thank you for making you a part of my life... I confess that Allah has favored me a lot by giving me a beautiful woman, with intelligence, wisdom, wisdom, and love, you have given birth to a beautiful child and You have set aside time to raise her well, You give me happiness by giving me comfort Good words and visions...

"I want the whole world to know the way I love you...Unfortunately, I am not very good at writing and that's the few I can say, I will write in our book full of love Happy...May You Meet Many Good Things...Happy Birthday My Everything, My PYG, My Friend, and Mama Kenaya ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Billnass wrote.