Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Lynet Okumu

Tanzanian lady Doreen Mfinanga, who identifies herself as the sister of popular singer Nandy, has opened up about her life and the business she’s been quietly building over the past five years.

  • Doreen Mfinanga, sister of popular singer Nandy, opens up about her herbal medicine business
  • Passion for herbal medicine stems from family heritage and knowledge passed down from grandmother
  • Initially faced resistance when starting her business but persevered and registered her clinic

Tanzanian lady Doreen Mfinanga, who identifies herself as the sister of popular singer Nandy, has opened up about her life and the business she's been quietly building over the past five years.

"Nandy ni ndugu yangu kabisa. Mimi ni mtoto wa babake mkubwa. Yaani babangu na babake ni wa tumbo moja," she said.

After staying out of the public eye, Doreen is now ready to share her story, revealing her journey into the world of herbal medicine.

Doreen, originally from Moshi, Tanzania, proudly introduces herself as a member of the Mpare community.

In an interview with Simulizi na Sauti, Doreen revealed that despite her academic achievements, she faced challenges in finding a career that matched her qualifications.

After completing her education up to Form Six in Moshi, she pursued a course in Social Protection at a college in Dar es Salaam.

However, she found it difficult to find work in her field after graduating nine years ago.

“I studied Social Protection, but it’s a course that I’ve never had the opportunity to practice since I graduated nine years ago,” Doreen shared.

The scarcity of jobs in her field led her to think outside the box and follow her true passion. Although she briefly worked as a customer service and content trainer, she soon realised that traditional employment didn’t fulfill her.

Doreen’s passion for herbal medicine stems from her family heritage.

She explains that the knowledge of traditional remedies can be passed down through generations or learned. In her case, she inherited this knowledge from her grandmother.

Traditional medicine can be inherited or studied, and often you’ll find that it’s passed down from grandparents. I inherited it from my grandmother. These medicines are made from simple, natural ingredients, but you need to dig deep to understand them,” Doreen explained.

Her journey into herbal medicine wasn’t easy. Initially, she faced resistance from those around her who didn’t understand her decision. “It wasn’t easy... No one understood me at first, but I had a strong desire to do this,” she admitted.

Doreen’s journey into herbal medicine began with a personal experience. She was her first patient, and after seeing the positive results, she introduced her remedies to close friends and family.

She started an Instagram page to share her herbal products and took online courses to deepen her knowledge. Eventually, she registered her clinic with the relevant authorities in Tanzania.

However, the journey was not without challenges. Doreen struggled with the fear of what others might think of her new venture. “It really bothered me. I didn’t even want my close friends to know I was selling herbal medicine... I kept asking myself, ‘How will people see me?’” she confessed.

To maintain a balance between her personal and professional life, Doreen chose to keep her personal life separate from her work.

Even those who follow her personal social media accounts are unaware of her herbal clinic. She has been hiding her business for five years but is now gaining the confidence to share it with the world.

Doreen credits her success to the support she has received from women, particularly those struggling with reproductive health issues such as irregular periods, infections, and infertility.

Her business has grown mainly through word-of-mouth recommendations.

“Nandy has been very supportive of me, and my family has been there for me ever since I became serious about my work,” Doreen said.

