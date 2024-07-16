Wanaume mmeumbiwa kupepesa macho ila jua una watu wanakuhitaji - Nandy to Billnass

Tanzania's power couple, Billnass and Nandy, are marking a significant milestone as they celebrate two years of marriage.

The duo, known for their affectionate bond, took to social media to express their love and commitment to each other, inspiring their fans with heartfelt messages.

Nandy's message of appreciation to Billnass

Nandy, renowned for her music and vibrant personality, expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband for his presence in their lives.

She lovingly reminded him to stay faithful and set an example of enduring love for others.

"Darling, these two years of marriage have been a profound lesson for me on the importance of love. Your presence has brought ease into my life and that of our beloved Naya. Just know that we deeply adore you.

"And although I understand men are naturally inclined to glance at others (jokingly), wherever you go and whatever you do, remember there are people who love and need you dearly. Overcoming challenges nowadays is easier because everything has its time, and now is the time to show and be the best example for those with genuine love. May God protect us as we fulfill the promise of our ten children. I love you dearly," she wrote.

Billnass’s loving message to Nandy on 2nd anniversary

Billnass, equally enamored, responded with a touching tribute, acknowledging their journey together and expressing his commitment to Nandy.

"Today marks two years, or 24 months, or 730 days, or 17,520 hours since we united our love before God's altar, in His holy church. Thank you for your love and patience.

"To tell you the truth, you are more than just a headache (laughs). But I believe God and your parents prepared you for me. And I promise to bring you happiness until my last day on this earth. I love you," he wrote.

