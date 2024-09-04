Biography of Muthee Kiengei: Education, family, marriages, kids & rise to fame

Known for his witty jokes and charming personality, there's more to his story than what meets the eye.

Over the years, he has faced his share of controversies, making him a notable figure in Kenya’s media and religious circles.

Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei, Pulse Live Kenya

Muthee Kiengei's early life & education

Muthee Kiengei was born on January 22, 1986 in Nakuru County. He is the last born in a family of nine siblings.

Both of his parents worked at a sawmill company but retired around the time Kiengei was born.

His early education began at Majimazuri Forest Primary School. However, his life took a challenging turn when he had to drop out of school in form two due to financial difficulties.

To support himself, he worked as a part-time houseboy to pay his school fees, but eventually, he left school to become a full-time houseboy.

Muthee Kiengei's jobs before fame

After leaving school, Muthee Kiengei moved to Nakuru town, where he found a job as a messenger for a Chinese boda boda (motorcycle taxi) company.

His dedication and quick learning skills paid off when he learned how to assemble boda bodas and was hired full-time.

Unfortunately, the company later shut down, but this setback did not deter him. Kiengei used his skills to open his own boda boda garage, a business venture that earned him the nickname 'Muthee Kiengei'.

In 2006, the introduction of CDs presented a new opportunity for Kiengei. He ventured into shooting street comedy and movies, which he then sold as hawker items.

His success in this business encouraged him to move to Nairobi, seeking more opportunities.

Muthee Kiengei's radio job & rise to fame

Muthee Kiengei’s break into radio came unexpectedly. During a talent search by Kameme FM, he travelled to Nyeri to audition but did not succeed on his first try.

Not one to give up, he attended the Nakuru edition of the talent search and won a cash prize of Sh00,000. This win opened doors for him as he began emceeing events, where he met Sabina Chege, then a radio presenter at Coro FM under KBC.

Sabina’s connection helped Kiengei secure a spot at the station, marking the beginning of his radio career.

A past imagoe of Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei with Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

Kiengei later joined Kameme FM, where he co-hosted the morning show 'Arahuka' with Gatonye wa Mbugua.

His charismatic personality and sense of humour made him a household name. He stayed with the station for nearly a decade, building a loyal fan base.

Muthee Kiengei's other ventures & call to Ministry

In addition to his radio career, Muthee Kiengei founded an entertainment and events company called Kiengei Live, headquartered along the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi.

The company specialises in providing public address systems, event logistics, and live coverage, further showcasing Kiengei’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite his success in comedy and radio, Kiengei felt a spiritual calling. A few years ago, he enrolled in theology school and became an ordained priest of the African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa.

He was initially posted to Gatundu Township Headquarters. In early 2023, he left his post and established his own church, Jesus Compassion Ministries.

Kiengei, now known as Pastor Ben, has often made it clear that his church is for everyone.

Muthee Kiengei's family life

Muthee Kiengei is a respected family man. He is married to Ashley Mugure, who goes by the name Reverend Joy Benson on social media. Together, they have a son.

Kiengei was previously married to radio presenter Keziah Kariuki. Despite their separation due to irreconcilable differences, they have continued to co-parent their daughter amicably.

Controversies surrounding Muthee Kiengei

Like many public figures, Muthee Kiengei is no stranger to controversy. Recently, he found himself in a social media storm after making comments about content creator Pritty Vishy in a video that went viral.

Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei, with his wife Rev Joyce Benson Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks drew criticism, especially given his role as a pastor. Despite his apology, the issue remains a topic of debate among Kenyans.

Additionally, speculations circulated about an alleged affair with a businesswoman named Dama, leading to rumours of conflicts between his wife and the lady.

However, on September 1, Kiengei addressed these rumours by stating that he is only married to one wife, denying the allegations of having a mistress.

