Blogger Edgar Obare Arrested Again (Screenshot)

Blogger Edgar Obare has allegedly been arrested over a recent story he shared on his Platform.

In an Update via his official Instagram page, he is being detained at the Muthaiga Police Station, awaiting to be arraigned tomorrow at Kiambu law Courts.

Reports indicate that the blogger has been arrested on two counts; Computer Misuses and cybercrimes act of 2018 contrary to section 23 of the said Act and Same act contrary to section 27.

Lest pray for him and he will be home soon" reads the Update from Obare's Instagram page.