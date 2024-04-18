Farah Esmail: Former bodybuilding champion now in 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Known for her time in the bodybuilding world, Esmail's involvement in the show promises to bring a fresh perspective on empowerment, resilience, and inspiration.

Esmail's entrance into the body-building scene over a decade ago marked a turning point in the sport's history in Kenya.

At the time, she was one of only two women practising bodybuilding in the country. Today, that number has grown to around 20 women, largely due to Esmail's pioneering efforts.

“I’m probably the only person in Kenya who’s won the national championship – Miss Kenya Bikini Fitness – three times in a row,” Esmail proudly shared. Now competing internationally, she also serves as a judge for local body-building shows and aims to further the sport's growth within the country.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Esmail is an accomplished impact entrepreneur and corporate lawyer, with over 15 years of experience advising at senior leadership levels.

Her diverse background positions her as a multifaceted individual, bringing unique layers to her persona on the show.

When asked why she wanted to join 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi', Esmail explained, “I wanted to show that in Nairobi and in Kenya, there are many different types of women. I’m self-built, and I have multiple layers. I believe my purpose is to shine and inspire, and The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a platform for me to do it.”

Describing herself as a bodybuilding queen, Esmail sees herself as a peacekeeper, often tasked with resolving disputes on the show.

Her legal background, combined with her natural inclination toward balance and justice, drives her to find collaborative solutions in potentially challenging situations.

Filming the show offered Esmail an opportunity for growth and self-discovery. “It was an excellent opportunity for growth that allowed me to step outside my comfort zone,” she revealed.