Successful business venture Minne Cayy started after losing TV job

Beyond her captivating performances on screen, Minne has carved out a thriving entrepreneurial path, proving that talent extends far beyond the realm of acting.

Starting her acting career at a tender age, Minne's journey took an unexpected turn when the curtains closed on her role in the show 'Tabasamu,' leaving her without a steady source of income.

Determined never to rely solely on fleeting contracts again, Minne pivoted towards the world of business—a realm familiar to her upbringing.

"I have been in construction since I was 21 years old," Minne told this writer, reflecting on her transition.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The reason I got into construction is that I was in a show called Tabasamu, and it was cancelled. I swore to myself that I will never be employed or rely on contracts because one day you are in, and the next day you are out," she said.

Drawing inspiration from her parents' expertise in construction, Minne found solace and guidance in the industry.

Specializing in the supply of construction materials, she gradually built her business empire, navigating challenges and seizing opportunities along the way.

However, Minne's entrepreneurial journey was not without its trials. Recounting a period of financial adversity that saw her go down.

"There was one time I made the wrong decisions. I bit off more than I could chew, took bad loans with high interests, and ended up losing all my lorries in auctions. But I was young, just 26, and I learned from my mistakes," said Minne.

Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Undeterred by setbacks, Minne emerged stronger and wiser, armed with invaluable lessons in resilience and financial prudence.

Today, her business flourishes, she does the sole supply of construction material to sites ranging from sand to ballast among others.