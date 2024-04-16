The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wife of South-Sudan minister among new cast on 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

Amos Robi

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' is expected to premiere on 10, May, 2024

The Real Housewives of Nairobi S02 cast
The Real Housewives of Nairobi S02 cast

Fans of Showmax's popular reality show 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' are in for an exciting treat as three new cast members join the lineup for the upcoming season.

The new faces bring fresh energy and unique perspectives to the show, promising an even more captivating viewing experience.

At 50 years old, Farah Esmail is a professional bodybuilder and bikini athlete with an impressive track record. Farah owns an F45 training studio in Lavington and is a trailblazer in the fitness world.

She has secured three national championships in a row and proudly represented Kenya in international competitions, bringing home medals from the UK, Dubai, Portugal, Las Vegas, India, and South Africa.

Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Farah Esmail
Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Farah Esmail Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Farah Esmail Pulse Live Kenya

Farah is also a corporate lawyer with expertise in corporate governance, making her a force to be reckoned with in and out of the gym.

Zena Nyambu, 41, is a successful mother of two and a leading figure in the beauty and aesthetics industry.

Zena's entrepreneurial journey includes running Glamsquad Kenya, a luxury skincare parlour, as well as an interior design company, Art Infinity.

Additionally, she is a partner at Zela Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics and wellness centre. Zena's business acumen and passion for aesthetics promise to bring a sophisticated flair to the show.

Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Zena Nyambu
Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Zena Nyambu Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Zena Nyambu Pulse Live Kenya

Reja Keji Ladu, 29, is a mother of two and the wife of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs of South Sudan.

Born in Uganda and raised in both Uganda and South Sudan, Reja now resides in Nairobi with her children.

She owns a clothing brand called Jenm, headquartered in Juba, along with a catering company.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster
The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster Pulse Live Kenya
Reja is also set to launch a spa in South Sudan and a poultry farm in Nanyuki, showcasing her diverse interests and entrepreneurial spirit.

The reality show is produced by Eugene Mbugua's D&R Studios and is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This fresh lineup of strong, talented women adds even more depth and intrigue to the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on May 10.

Below is the trailer for the new season:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
